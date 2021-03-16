Over the last 15 years, Doosan Bobcat has contributed more than $620,000 in equipment, pledge amounts and supplies to the diesel equipment technology program at M State.

Global compact equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat North America announced the donation of three Bobcat machines to support the diesel equipment technology program at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead (M State). A longtime education supporter and STEM advocate, Doosan Bobcat provided the equipment as part of the manufacturer's continued focus on community outreach. M State also is one of eight Doosan Bobcat training sites in the United States.

"Providing new manufacturing professionals with hands-on training opportunities is critical to foster the natural talents of these individuals and help them establish a solid learning foundation they can use throughout their careers," said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs of Doosan Bobcat North America. "Through our continued partnership with educational institutions such as M State, we are helping build a future pipeline of skilled manufacturing professionals."

The donated equipment includes a 2005 Toolcat utility work machine; a 2013 T630 compact track loader; and a 2015 T630 compact track loader, as well as a variety of parts that can be used for training modules. Donating equipment for these programs helps allow critical instruction for service technicians and students on troubleshooting, servicing, operating, repairing and maintenance for all machine components.

"We are thankful for the continued generosity and our strong, long-term partnership with Doosan Bobcat," said Jim Bainer, instructor and faculty member at M State's diesel equipment technology program. "Our college has benefited greatly from the equipment, supplies and monetary donations from Doosan Bobcat; including the talent of the company's dedicated employee volunteers and Mike Fitzgerald, qualitative customer insights specialist, who serves in an advisory support role for the program."

Over the last 15 years, Doosan Bobcat has contributed more than $620,000 in equipment, pledge amounts and supplies to the college. The company also provides three $1,000 annual scholarships to students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and math programs, and a $2,000 annual classroom investment for technology updates for a total commitment of $50,000 over the next seven years.

"Thanks to the generosity of companies like Doosan Bobcat, our students have access to top-of-the-line industry resources, expertise and training, preparing them for success in a globally-connected workforce," said Karen Reilly, associate dean of marketing and outreach at M State. "In addition, these donations serve as a prime recruiting tool for us; when prospective students see our wide variety of Doosan Bobcat equipment, they know they will get hands-on experiences that will equip them in their careers."

Doosan Bobcat was honored with the Business and Industry Award through a nomination by M State in 2017, for its contributions to the college's diesel equipment technology program and its commitment to future support.

"We recognize the diesel technology program as an outstanding training ground for students, and we take great pride in this partnership at Doosan Bobcat," said Ness Owens.

