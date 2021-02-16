Our Main Office
Tue February 16, 2021 - National Edition
Global compact equipment leader Doosan Bobcat North America was awarded LEED Gold certification for the remodel and expansion of its corporate headquarters building located at 250 East Beaton Drive in West Fargo, N.D.
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.
"As a leader in the industry with high standards for quality and innovation, we are extremely proud to receive LEED Gold certification and have our headquarters reflect those values," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "Our goal is to provide a space that operates sustainably and supports our employees with a healthy and inspiring workplace."
Achieving the gold certification, the second highest rating available, makes the Doosan Bobcat facility one of 12 structures in the state of North Dakota to achieve LEED Gold and the second Doosan Bobcat building in the state to earn LEED recognition. The Doosan Bobcat Acceleration Center in Bismarck, N.D. — a key engineering research and development facility for Bobcat equipment — received LEED certification in 2018.
In 2017, Doosan Bobcat completed the $9.5 million expansion and remodeling of its North America headquarters, which was originally built in 2000. The most recent project doubled the square footage of the office building to 110,000 sq. ft., providing an open, modern office environment to house employees working in administrative, finance, IT, engineering, product management, sales and marketing functions.
Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED certification ensures buildings employ design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health. Fargo-based Shultz + Associates Architects served as the architect for the remodeling and expansion of the headquarters building and delivery of LEED features that earned the project LEED Gold certification.
Specific sustainability highlights of Doosan Bobcat's LEED Gold certification include:
Ballweber added, "We continue to make investments in our people and facilities. This award represents our commitment to serve as a community partner and manage our environmental footprint where our employees, dealers and customers live and work."
Nationwide, Doosan Bobcat continues to demonstrate its commitment to its facilities, employees and the communities in which it operates. In 2019, the company invested $26 million into expanding its production facility in Litchfield, Minn., $11 million in Statesville, N.C., and more than $17 million at Gwinner, N.D.