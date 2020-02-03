--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Doosan Streamlines Equipment Delivery Process

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


Mike Rye (L), senior vice president at Keen, and Edward Song, president and CEO at Doosan Infracore North America LLC, celebrate the partnership between the two companies with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 21, 2020.
Mike Rye (L), senior vice president at Keen, and Edward Song, president and CEO at Doosan Infracore North America LLC, celebrate the partnership between the two companies with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 21, 2020.
Doosan excavators are prepped for final assembly at a new customization plant in Savannah, Ga. The customization plant allows Doosan to provide machines sooner to Doosan dealers and customers nationwide.

Doosan equipment customers can receive their new, specifically configured machines faster in the United States and Canada due to a streamlined fulfillment process from Doosan Infracore North America LLC.

Whether a crawler excavator with narrow tracks or a wheel loader with a counterweight, Doosan machines could arrive four to six weeks after the order is submitted. A team of dedicated Doosan employees, including a manufacturing engineer, at the company's North American customization plant in Savannah, Ga., oversee equipment final assembly and inspections stateside. The customization plant allows Doosan to provide machines sooner to Doosan dealers and customers nationwide.

"Doosan is always innovating and refining our processes to better serve our customers," said Edward Song, CEO of Doosan Infracore North America LLC. "Our new fulfillment process allows us to deliver the exact machines customers need more quickly, all with the Doosan quality that our customers expect."

About 75 percent of Doosan machines sold in the United States and Canada will benefit from the process, including crawler excavators, wheel excavators, mini excavators and wheel loaders. The strategic approach allows Doosan to outfit equipment with requests such as crawler excavator track shoe changes, cab guarding, work lamps, beacons, counterweights, excavator dozer blades and more.

The North American customization plant follows the opening of two Doosan-exclusive parts distribution centers; one in Suwanee, Ga., where Doosan is headquartered, and a West Coast facility in Lacey, Wash. The combined 157,000 sq. ft. of U.S. warehouse space help Doosan provide faster parts delivery, more inventory and better service options to customers and dealers across the United States and Canada.

"The proximity of the customization plant in Savannah to our headquarters in Suwanee allows for enhanced collaboration," said Song. "This collaboration will further heighten our level of service to our Doosan dealers and customers in the United States and Canada."

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.

Doosan excavators are prepped for final assembly at a new customization plant in Savannah, Ga. The customization plant allows Doosan to provide machines sooner to Doosan dealers and customers nationwide.



