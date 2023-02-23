List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Durex at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu February 23, 2023 - National Edition
Durex


Screen media lines
Screen media lines

Durex Products Inc., based in Luck, Wis., will display its screen media, liners, wear parts and screen accessories in booth #C32567 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 14 to 18, 2023.

The company offers numerous innovative urethane, rubber and wire screen media options, which allow customers to fine-tune production and increase tons per hour, while keeping products in spec and lowering operating costs.

Durex has offered premium screen media technologies since 1965, including its Livewire, Armor, Accuslot, Vibraspan and Vibraclean wire screens, as well as Modular Urethane and Rubber screens.

Wear liners for aggregate and concrete equipment, wear parts and screen accessories round out the company's offerings.

  • Modular Urethane, Rubber Screens — Available in modular snap-in, pin-style, knock-in and bolt-in systems, these panels feature tapered openings that are wider at the bottom, which reduces plugging and increases throughput.
  • Livewire Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen, featuring molded rubber strips that hold its high-strength wires in place, providing better screening action and greater open area.
  • Armor Screens — A combination of high-grade woven-wire cloth with molded open-cast premium polyurethane, designed to increase throughput, as it reduces plugging and noise.
  • Accuslot Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen that helps eliminate plugging and/or blinding, while minimizing the passing of slivers and chips.
  • Vibraspan Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen featuring longitudinal slots and either straight or intercrimp wires for more open area, without sacrificing product size control.
  • Vibraclean Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen with alternating crimped and straight wires, allowing increased load capacity, while maintaining self-cleaning benefits.
  • Woven and Slotted Wire Screens — Made of high-quality, XT, oil-tempered, stainless or high-carbon steel. Woven-wire screen allows the use of lighter-gauge wire, while still providing excellent wear life. Long slot triple shoot screens are crimped to provide better screening accuracy and eliminate blinding and plugging.
  • Wear Liners — Including magnetic, plug-weldable and bolt-on liners for screen boxes, crusher mainframes, feed boxes, chutes, flumes and discharge openings.
  • Concrete Wear Liners — Including urethane, urethane-ceramic, rubber-ceramic and rubber solutions for concrete plants and concrete trucks.
  • Wear Parts — Including urethane and rubber, used in sizing and separating on screens, classifiers, dewatering screws and various chutes and transfer areas.
  • Screen Accessories — Including, but not limited to, side-tension rails, J-bolts, U-bolts, donuts, stringers and ferrules.

During the show, on March 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Durex will host a Happy Hour in its booth, with two choices of beer poured into Durex-branded cups — some of which will have a sticker on the bottom that correlates with a prize for the lucky bearer. Prizes include a Durex cooler or a Durex tumbler.

For more information, call 715/472-2111, email [email protected] or visit www.durexproducts.com.




Today's top stories

Playing Nice With OSHA: How to Avoid Fines for Jobsite Violations

Well-Traveled Contractor Achieves Stellar Growth in Colorado

Ritchie Bros. Introduces Hall of Fame in Orlando, Fla.

Bryan Auction Company Hosts First IEDA Florida Live Auction in Orlando

Gold Rush's Fred Lewis to Join Thompson Pump at ConExpo-Con/AGG

Komatsu, Cummins Partner to Create Integrated Approach to Equipment, Engine Monitoring

Alabama's Marion Military Institute to Build $35M Math, Science Center

New Cat 352 Straight Boom Excavator Excels in Low-Level Buildings, Bridges, Industrial Demolition Work



 

Read more about...

ConExpo ConExpo 2023 Durex Products Recycling & Processing Equipment Screening






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA