Screen media lines

Durex Products Inc., based in Luck, Wis., will display its screen media, liners, wear parts and screen accessories in booth #C32567 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 14 to 18, 2023.

The company offers numerous innovative urethane, rubber and wire screen media options, which allow customers to fine-tune production and increase tons per hour, while keeping products in spec and lowering operating costs.

Durex has offered premium screen media technologies since 1965, including its well-known Livewire, Armor, Accuslot, Vibraspan and Vibraclean wire screens, as well as Modular Urethane and Rubber screens.

Wear liners for aggregate and concrete equipment, wear parts and screen accessories round out the company's offerings.

Modular Urethane and Rubber Screens — Available in modular snap-in, pin-style, knock-in and bolt-in systems. These panels feature tapered openings that are wider at the bottom, which reduces plugging and increases throughput.

— Available in modular snap-in, pin-style, knock-in and bolt-in systems. These panels feature tapered openings that are wider at the bottom, which reduces plugging and increases throughput. Livewire Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen, featuring molded rubber strips that hold its high-strength wires in place, providing better screening action and greater open area.

— A self-cleaning-type screen, featuring molded rubber strips that hold its high-strength wires in place, providing better screening action and greater open area. Armor Screens — A combination of high-grade woven-wire cloth with molded open-cast premium polyurethane, designed to increase throughput, as it reduces plugging and noise.

— A combination of high-grade woven-wire cloth with molded open-cast premium polyurethane, designed to increase throughput, as it reduces plugging and noise. Accuslot Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen that helps eliminate plugging and/or blinding, while minimizing the passing of slivers and chips.

— A self-cleaning-type screen that helps eliminate plugging and/or blinding, while minimizing the passing of slivers and chips. Vibraspan Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen featuring longitudinal slots and either straight or intercrimp wires for more open area, without sacrificing product size control.

— A self-cleaning-type screen featuring longitudinal slots and either straight or intercrimp wires for more open area, without sacrificing product size control. Vibraclean Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen with alternating crimped and straight wires, allowing increased load capacity, while maintaining self-cleaning benefits.

— A self-cleaning-type screen with alternating crimped and straight wires, allowing increased load capacity, while maintaining self-cleaning benefits. Woven and Slotted Wire Screens — Made of high-quality, XT, oil-tempered, stainless or high-carbon steel. Woven-wire screen allows the use of lighter-gauge wire, while still providing excellent wear life. Long slot triple shoot screens are crimped to provide better screening accuracy and eliminate blinding and plugging.

— Made of high-quality, XT, oil-tempered, stainless or high-carbon steel. Woven-wire screen allows the use of lighter-gauge wire, while still providing excellent wear life. Long slot triple shoot screens are crimped to provide better screening accuracy and eliminate blinding and plugging. Wear Liners — Including magnetic, plug-weldable and bolt-on liners for screen boxes, crusher mainframes, feed boxes, chutes, flumes and discharge openings.

— Including magnetic, plug-weldable and bolt-on liners for screen boxes, crusher mainframes, feed boxes, chutes, flumes and discharge openings. Concrete Wear Liners — Including urethane, urethane-ceramic, rubber-ceramic and rubber solutions for concrete plants and concrete trucks.

— Including urethane, urethane-ceramic, rubber-ceramic and rubber solutions for concrete plants and concrete trucks. Wear Parts — Including urethane and rubber, used in sizing and separating on screens, classifiers, dewatering screws, and various chutes and transfer areas.

— Including urethane and rubber, used in sizing and separating on screens, classifiers, dewatering screws, and various chutes and transfer areas. Screen Accessories — Including, but not limited to, side-tension rails, J-bolts, U-bolts, donuts, stringers and ferrules.

During the show, on March 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Durex will host a Happy Hour in its booth, with two choices of beer poured into Durex-branded cups — some of which will have a sticker on the bottom that correlates with a prize for the lucky bearer. Prizes include a Durex cooler or a Durex tumbler.

For more information, call 715/472-2111, email [email protected] or visit www.durexproducts.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories