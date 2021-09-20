Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Dynapac North America Names Jamie Roush President/General Manager

Mon September 20, 2021 - National Edition
Dynapac


Jamie Roush
Jamie Roush

Dynapac has appointed Jamie Roush president/general manager of Dynapac North America, effective Oct. 1, 2021.

Roush is a long-time industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the equipment industry. Roush has been with Dynapac North America since the transition in 2017 and held various management positions at Atlas Copco LLC since 2007.

"Jamie has successfully managed in his present role as vice president of sales, Dynapac North America, with a proven track record," Paul Hense, president of Dynapac said.

Roush will continue his work with the team at Dynapac, helping facilitate the company's growth in the North American market under his strong leadership.

"We have such a great team here at Dynapac. Everyone throughout the company is very passionate about the brand," Roush said. "As the new president, I am sincerely excited about our future and look forward to building on our success since joining the Fayat group. Dynapac is poised now more than ever to grow with our customers. We have spent the last few years strategically aligning and launching innovative products that differentiate us in the market."

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us.




