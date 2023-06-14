The G-series pendulum arm harvesters includes the models 550, 560, 580 and 590. The new Eco Log 580G has now raised to yet another level and shares the same platform as Eco Log 590, which means it is an even stronger machine than before, the manufacturer said.

Eco Log has launched a completely new harvester cabin and, along with it, the G-series harvesters.

The new cabin has been designed with full focus on the operator, where every part has been carefully selected to create the best conditions possible for an efficient, productive and comfortable working day.

Emil Forsblom, head of product development at Eco Log, discussed the development process and what the operator entering Eco Log's new harvester cabin can expect.

"Here at Eco Log, we are in constant dialogue with our customers and we try to listen to them and learn more about their requests and what they need to make their operations work as optimal as possible. The development work is really a team-effort and the result of this is a spacious harvester cabin with good ergonomics, effective sound insulation, great visibility and a whole new system for cab climate and a well-planned work lightning.

"Also, we have put a lot of effort into the cabin's interior, in everything from smart storage and broad charging options to modern palettes and a great sound system. We simply offer a really great cabin," said Forsblom.

The G-series pendulum arm harvesters includes the models 550, 560, 580 and 590. The new Eco Log 580G has now raised to yet another level and shares the same platform as Eco Log 590, which means it is an even stronger machine than before, the manufacturer said.

"I really want to highlight our new 580G. It excels through versatility and strength, and I am sure that anyone who tries it will agree," Forsblom said.

During the fall, Eco Log introduced several, large updates on the pendulum harvesters — from a new control system, new rear wheel transmission and anti-spin system to a simplified hydraulic system and several improvements regarding serviceability and safety through improved access. All of these updates are now implemented on the new G-series.

"A lot has happened with our harvesters in the 500-series. We already know that they excel in several areas such as high productivity, reliability and serviceability. This, in combination with the latest updates and now, our new harvester cabin, allows us to offer our customers modern, future-proved machines that are something quite extra," said Forsblom.

Facts about Eco Log´s new harvester cabin:

A spacious cabin with ample storage possibilities. The swivel seat enables you to easily access and use the rear cab section.

The cab boasts windows made of thick safety glass and secure access routes via a brand new platform that allows you to enter and exit your cab via the side-mounted door both easily and safely.

The cab uses a brand-new approach for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The system has automatic temperature regulation and has been thoroughly tested in both hot and cold climates.

The interior is modern and well thought out. It offers, amongst others, plenty of space, several smart storage possibilities and broad charging options with multiple connections.

All G series harvesters are equipped with the Eco Log NexSci control system, user-friendly keypads, an 11-button joystick, and a new sound system with integrated subwoofer that is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior of the cabin also has effective sound insulation and comfortable lighting in the shape of integrated LED lamps.

Several options for work lightning at the front as well as rear side of the cabin.

For more information, visit ecologforestry.com.

