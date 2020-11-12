Empire Crane Adds Salesman for New Jersey

Pat Shimalla

Patrick (Pat) Shimalla is the newest addition to Empire Crane's sales team.

As the New Jersey sales representative, he will be responsible for assisting customers throughout New Jersey with crane purchases, rentals and directing them to the parts and service teams.

"I'm looking forward to reestablishing and making new connections in the industry," Shimalla said.

Shimalla has experience in construction with a background in engineering. He will be representing the many crane manufacturers that Empire has to offer including: Tadano Mantis, Demag, Manitex, Kobelco and Terex, among others.

Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane oversees the New Jersey area and is glad to have Shimalla on board.

"Pat is going to be a great asset. We needed someone who can represent our company and our product offerings that is local and motivated," Lonergan said.

For more information, visit www.empirecrane.com.

