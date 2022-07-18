Joe Baron

Empire Crane has welcomed Joseph Baron to the sales team in New England. Baron will be responsible for serving customers' crane needs in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"Cranes are an essential sector to the ever-growing infrastructure industry. I'm excited to involve myself in an industry with such growth and technological changes, as well as the opportunity for new connections and travel opportunities," Baron said.

Baron previously worked trucking world, managing drivers and fulfilling customers' needs. At Empire, he'll handle New England customers' crane sales and crane rentals alongside a team of parts professionals and service technicians.

Baron's younger brother, Mike, is the western New York salesman of Empire Crane. Mike is coming up on his first year anniversary with the company and has been establishing a name for himself in the WNY territory.

CEO Luke Lonergan said, "Just like his brother, Joe is a very motivated and fast-thinking young man. We're excited to have him on our team and providing the best possible service to our customers throughout New England."

