List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Empire Crane Welcomes Newest Salesman Joe Baron

Mon July 18, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Empire Crane Company


Joe Baron
Joe Baron

Empire Crane has welcomed Joseph Baron to the sales team in New England. Baron will be responsible for serving customers' crane needs in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"Cranes are an essential sector to the ever-growing infrastructure industry. I'm excited to involve myself in an industry with such growth and technological changes, as well as the opportunity for new connections and travel opportunities," Baron said.

Baron previously worked trucking world, managing drivers and fulfilling customers' needs. At Empire, he'll handle New England customers' crane sales and crane rentals alongside a team of parts professionals and service technicians.

Baron's younger brother, Mike, is the western New York salesman of Empire Crane. Mike is coming up on his first year anniversary with the company and has been establishing a name for himself in the WNY territory.

CEO Luke Lonergan said, "Just like his brother, Joe is a very motivated and fast-thinking young man. We're excited to have him on our team and providing the best possible service to our customers throughout New England."

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Branch Civil-Flatiron Leads Challenging Reversible HOT Lanes Extension Project

Mecalac's 106MRail Offers Compact Versatility to North American Rail Market

Biden PLAs, Apprenticeship Mandates Meet Industry Opposition

Beth Bartow's Lifelong Construction Career Spans Decades, Two Continents

D.C.'s National Mall is Site for Construction of New Gulf War Memorial

ABLE Equipment Rental Acquires Rental Assets of Extreme Rentals USA LLC

Rhode Island Airport Connector Project Breaks Ground

Safety Culture in Workplace: How Generational Differences Present Challenges, Opportunities



 

Read more about...

Business News Empire Crane Company Employee News






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA