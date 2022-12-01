The Altoz Switch is a stand-on compact tracked utility machine with intuitive, easy-to-reach controls for operating a variety of rugged, belt-driven, hydraulically-adjustable attachments. (Altoz photo)

From the company that manufactured the world's first zero-turn and stand-on mowers with tracks comes a new multipurpose, multi-seasonal tool carrier that has already received industrywide recognition. Greenbush, Minn.-based outdoor power equipment company Altoz Inc. introduced the Altoz Switch in June this year. Thus far, the Switch has won the Landscape Business Twenty for 2022 New Product Award and the 2022 Pro Tools Innovation Award (PTIA).

The new offering is a stand-on compact tracked utility machine with intuitive, easy-to-reach controls for operating a variety of rugged, belt-driven, hydraulically-adjustable attachments — these include a front-mounted snow blower, angle broom, V-blade, straight blade, brine system with two 10-gal. tanks and three different mower decks. The control center is designed around the rider and consists of an ergonomic, adjustable, shock-absorbing platform and a technologically advanced SmarTrac display system with a multifunction LCD screen that monitors critical components.

Owner and CEO Dennis Brazier started with a background in farming, construction and auto mechanics. He began building lawn mowers and outdoor wood furnaces, but it was the latter that first took off. Central Boiler Inc. was established in 1984 and is the world's largest manufacturer of outdoor wood furnaces. Over the years Central Boiler worked with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in establishing emissions standards for its products. For nearly 20 years, it has been building super-clean-burning, super-efficient EPA-certified outdoor wood furnaces.

Altoz was established in 2012 and began by producing wheeled zero-turn mowers, followed shortly by the TRX, the first zero-turn mower with tracks. Tracked equipment provides numerous benefits over their wheeled counterparts because they can work in areas wheeled equipment can't, and they are safer to operate. The company also introduced the TSX, the industry's first tracked stand-on mower, providing enhanced safety and productivity.

"The advantage we have is that track equipment is the most capable in every category out there, especially in the construction, agricultural and military spaces," said Brazier. "We wanted to engineer all-season, all-terrain equipment, and that's what really drove us to design and build the Switch. Engineering is in our blood."

It's the same motivation that has fueled the growth of its manufacturing headquarters in Greenbush through the decades. With the growth of Altoz, the company is now expanding with another facility in nearby Red Lake Falls, bringing the combined building space to more than 450,000 sq. ft. The more than $15 million dollar expansion offers increased capacity and improved operational efficiency. It features metal fabrication equipment, which includes a fiber-automated laser cutting system, turret punch presses, press brakes, robotic welders and a powder coat automated paint system. The facility also houses an assembly and a distribution center, as well as a multi-story office for its growing workforce.

With more than 300 employees and growing, Altoz is contributing greatly to the local economies and creating job opportunities.

"Safety is very important at our company," said Janie Brandon, who handles communications and marketing of Altoz. "We really pride ourselves on our safety program. For the last three years, our company's reportable injury rate has been below the national average by more than 68 percent. We're very proud of this fact."

In addition to its impressive safety record, the company also was recognized with a 2022 Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota award. Also adding to its long list of accolades, Brazier was recognized in Outdoor Power Equipment's inaugural class of "Movers and Shakers" and from 2013-2022, Altoz has been one of only 34 companies in the state of Minnesota to be part of MNSharp Worksite, an OSHA workplace safety initiative.

"Altoz has grown steadily every year since inception," said Brazier, when asked about the company's evolution overall, especially with the challenges faced through the height of the pandemic. "It's only been during the last few years that we've faced the challenges of matching the right kind of labor to our changing needs but all-in-all, we're in a good position today. That's partially why we're building the new facility one hour south of our main facility. The labor market is more robust there and we're fortunate to be able to tap that market."

"We certainly had vendor supply challenges, but we've always been able to work through them," said Karl Bjorkman, director of sales and marketing. "We maintain good relationships with our suppliers. We have backup plans in place in case something unforeseen should happen. That allows us to continue producing product in a timely manner."

Bjorkman said the focus now is on the Switch and its multipurpose use in all seasons, a fact which garnered much interest at recent trade shows.

"Altoz has gained the reputation of being an innovator that makes unique and differentiated equipment that offers cost-effective solutions," he said. "People come to see Altoz to see what's new and different and to demo the track units — it generates a true excitement."

Altoz product owners are fast to tout the numerous benefits and the exemplary quality of engineering.

"With our track machines, the top responses we hear are the fast return on investment and the capabilities of doing more," Bjorkman said. "Contractors are able to get more lucrative contracts because they can now provide services in areas that no one else can. More can be accomplished in a shorter period of time with fewer people. Areas that take all day for a crew of four with string trimmers to cut can now be done with one person in an hour."

Given the many award-winning products Altoz has introduced, it is hard to guess what the engineers and specialists are working on next, but it's guaranteed to be more solutions for addressing efficiency and transforming the way the industry operates. Brazier and Bjorkman shared that the research and development teams are currently testing several concepts and ideas that include multiple attachments for the Switch as well as other trailblazing products that will continue to be the hallmarks of Altoz products over the next few years.

