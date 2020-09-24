Equipment East to Open Brockton, Mass., Location

Equipment East has a new location, south of Boston, coming soon.

The new facility will include sales, rental, service and parts, and will represent Doosan, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, Multihog, LiuGong, Felling Trailers, Gorman Rupp pumps, Multiquip, Ramfos and EE-branded hydraulic hammers, buckets and other attachments.

Scheduled to open Oct. 5, the store hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Equipment East's new facility is located at 196 Manley St., in Brockton, Mass., at exit 17A off of Route 24. Equipment East also has locations in Dracut, Mass., and Bow, N.H. CEG