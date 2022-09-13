The 134th annual Sandwich Fair in Sandwich, Ill., held its Equipment Vendor Showcase on Sept. 7. This event featured local equipment dealers who brought their machines to display to the public. The fair was held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds Sept. 7 to 11 in Sandwich, Ill.

Dealer representatives from Alta Equipment Company, Altorfer Cat, Casey Equipment Company, CIT Trucks, CSR Bobcat, McCann Industries, R Equipment, Roland Machinery, Sunbelt Rentals, Superior Diesel, United Rentals and West Side Tractor Sales were on hand with excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders, trucks and more.

Since 1888, Sandwich, Ill., has hosted what has become one of the oldest continuous county fairs in the state. The DeKalb County event has evolved from an annual livestock show, to what is now a five-day event featuring harness racing, concerts, an antique car show and more. The fair always begins the Wednesday after Labor Day. CEG

