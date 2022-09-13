List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipment Showcase Returns to 134th Sandwich Fair in Illinois

Tue September 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


The 134th annual Sandwich Fair in Sandwich, Ill., held its Equipment Vendor Showcase on Sept. 7. This event featured local equipment dealers who brought their machines to display to the public. The fair was held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds Sept. 7 to 11 in Sandwich, Ill.

Dealer representatives from Alta Equipment Company, Altorfer Cat, Casey Equipment Company, CIT Trucks, CSR Bobcat, McCann Industries, R Equipment, Roland Machinery, Sunbelt Rentals, Superior Diesel, United Rentals and West Side Tractor Sales were on hand with excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders, trucks and more.

Since 1888, Sandwich, Ill., has hosted what has become one of the oldest continuous county fairs in the state. The DeKalb County event has evolved from an annual livestock show, to what is now a five-day event featuring harness racing, concerts, an antique car show and more. The fair always begins the Wednesday after Labor Day. CEG

The Altorfer Cat crew brought this Cat 307.5 excavator at the Sandwich Fair. (L-R, front) are Danie Kendall and Claudia Tonelli. (L-R, back) are Chad Wissen, Dave Murray and Jackson Yeager. (CEG photo)
One of the machines Alta Equipment had at the annual Sandwich Fair was this New Holland C362 tracked skid steer. (CEG photo)
Casey Equipment’s John Downing brought this JCB 300 skid steer with side door entrance. (CEG photo)
Don Agler of Superior Diesel Inc. in Waterman, Ill., had information on this 2016 Mack single-axle truck. (CEG photo)
McCann Industries’ JR Boerner showed the brand-new Case Minotaur DL550 to Norrine Distelhurst of Pecober Decorating. The Minotaur is the world’s first compact dozer loader. (CEG photo)
Jonathan Klein of R Equipment in Sycamore, Ill., displayed a New Holland C345 compact track loader equipped with laser grader. (CEG photo)
Takeuchi’s TB20e electric compact excavator was on display, courtesy of McCann Industries. (L-R) are Ken Schmidt of McCann Industries; Sara Watson of McCann Industries; Paul Wade of Takeuchi; Chris Petges of McCann Industries; JR Boerner of McCann Industries; and Shann Cooke of Takeuchi. (CEG photo)
(L-R): United Rentals’ Collin Seibert, Sean Bergan and Daniel Tippett showed fairgoers the JCB 1CXT HF backhoe loader. (CEG photo)
The West Side Tractor Sales Co. team displayed this John Deere 190G wheeled excavator. (CEG photo)
Komatsu was represented by Roland Machinery Co. with this Komatsu PC138USLC excavator. (CEG photo)




Read more about...

Alta Equipment Company Altorfer Cat Casey Equipment Company CIT Trucks McCann Industries Roland Machinery Co. Sunbelt Rentals United Rentals






