    Texas Transportation Commission Approves Historic $345M Investment for 83 Projects

    Wed November 29, 2023 - West Edition #25
    TxDOT


    The funding will go toward 83 projects that will improve access while providing safety enhancements and mobility options to schools, jobs, public transit and local destinations.
    New sidewalks, bikeways and other types of infrastructure will help improve safety and enhance quality of life in Texas communities with approval by the Texas Transportation Commission of more than $345 million for projects across the state.

    The funding will go toward 83 projects that will improve access while providing safety enhancements and mobility options to schools, jobs, public transit and local destinations. This historic investment in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure is more than six times as much funding compared to the last transportation alternatives call for projects when it was $55 million in 2021.

    "This is a major investment in communities across the state that will help make it safer and easier to get around on foot or a bike," Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert "Robie" Vaughn said. "This optionality supports safety, active lifestyles, health and wellness and can provide alternatives to traveling by vehicle."

    Unfortunately, Texas is seeing a rising trend of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities. In 2022 there were 830 pedestrians and 92 bicyclists killed, and over the last five years both have risen nearly 30 percent These projects will help improve safety for people walking, biking, or using wheelchairs, including 24 projects that will go in areas with a high pedestrian crash history.

    "People who walk and bike make up about one out of every five deaths on roadways here in Texas," Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. "These projects will help the state move closer toward the goal of zero deaths by giving people a place to walk and bike separate from traffic."

    Some of the projects approved include sidewalks connecting to schools and transit options, shared-use paths benefiting both pedestrians and cyclists, new pedestrian bridges, and 15 planning studies.

    All projects were selected after a competitive call for projects from cities and counties across the state.

    The Transportation Alternatives program supports local projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian amenities for people of all ages and levels of ability. These projects improve safe access to multimodal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas, and medical facilities for Texans who walk, use a wheelchair, or bike.

    For more information, visit txdot.gov.




