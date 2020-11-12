Fecon Stumpex 2-Speed Eradicates Stumps Faster

Designed to maximize 100 percent of machine output, the Stumpex 2-speed improves cut time by up to 50 percent, removing 24-in. stumps in less than 3 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Fecon has upgraded its Stumpex auger-type stump grinder to include a 2-speed hydraulic motor for faster stump removal, especially on soft woods.

Designed to maximize 100 percent of machine output, the Stumpex 2-speed improves cut time by up to 50 percent, removing 24-in. stumps in less than 3 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to faster stump processing, the new model reduces wear on blades and cones, allowing longer service life and extending the intervals between blade sharpening. It is ideal for skid steer loaders and compact tracked loaders with horsepower above 60. Carriers with lower flow will achieve increased cutting time compared to fixed displacement motors, the manufacturer said.

Easily transported in a pickup truck, Stumpex 2-speed stump grinders are ideal for arborists, landscapers, land improvement companies, parks and recreation departments, golf courses, municipalities, and wherever safe, efficient stump removal is desired.

With no chips or debris strewn about, the low-speed high-torque auger-type technology is one of the safest methods of stump removal. Very little maintenance is required. Since all debris is contained in one area, cleanup is much faster as well. There is 50 percent less O & O versus a typical chipper, saving time and money.

