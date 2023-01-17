FT-60-4 LP HD with optional 7 ft. by 38 in. air ramps and air ride 1st axle.

Felling Trailers Inc. added the Low Pro Heavy Duty (LP HD) models to its deck-over tag line.

Wideset heavy construction equipment like mid-size crawler excavators and dozers can be challenging for any seasoned equipment hauler. The equipment is typically oversized, particularly heavy and unique in shape (length, height and width).

The LP HD has been designed and engineered for transporting heavy (near 50 to 60K load capacities) wideset loads, like excavators, dozers, and other construction equipment.

"As equipment continues to get bigger and wider, how weight is distributed can make or break a trailer. Our LP HD series tag has been designed and engineered to accommodate equipment that has an 8 to 8.5 ft. wide track gauge [center to center of tracks], which will concentrate the machines weight directly over the side rails, typically 10 ft. + overall width machines [some examples: Deere 200/210, CAT 320/323, Komatsu PC210]. This has been accomplished along with incorporating the standard features an operator wants and needs," said Felling's Sales Manager Nathan Uphus.

The LP HD series currently consists of two models; the FT-50-3 LP HD triple axle 25-ton and the FT-60-4 LP HD quad axle 30-ton (4 axle legality varies by state/providence). The available deck lengths for the triple axle are 24, 26, 28 and 30 ft. The available deck lengths for the quad-axle are 28, 30 and 32 ft.

The Low Pro Heavy Duty (LP HD) series is constructed with a 10 in. structural channel full-length side rail (flanges out), Jr. I-Beam crossmembers 12 in. on center pierced through the heavy-duty, engineered, and fabricated 16 in. tall mainframe beams, and is standard with 1-3/8 in. apitong decking.

The LP HD design was driven by the needs of wide-set heavy loads, with the flange-out side rail construction it allows for optional outriggers to provide additional support and load distribution. Apitong decking is an extremely durable wood, making it ideal for construction equipment applications.

The LP HDs are standard with a 6 ft. long double incline beavertail providing 12-degree and 6-degree load angles, respectively. The double incline feature eliminates the sharp break-over point, which substantially helps load/unload tracked equipment safely. The 6 ft. double incline beavertail is constructed with 5 in. by 3 in, self-cleaning angles. The 6 ft. by 20 in. ramps, like the beavertail, are built with a 5 in. by 3 in. self-cleaning angle, spring-assist construction, or optional air ramp configurations depending on the equipment/operator's needs.

Low Pro Heavy Duty Standard Specifications (triple & quad axle)

16 in. tall, fabricated Grade 80 main frame beams (stepped down in trunnion area)

.5 in. thick main frame beam flange material

6 in. high tensile Jr I-beams Grade 80, spaced 12 in. on center

10 in. channel side rail (full length) rails turned out

Standard 1 3/8 in. thick apitong decking (white oak optional)

Standard 1 in. bent D-Rings – 16 on Triple, 20 on quad axle

235/75R17.5 J Tires and 25K heavy duty 3 leaf spring suspension

6 ft. Double incline beavertail with 6 ft. by 20 in. spring assist ramps (self-cleaning or wood inlaid)

Optional 38 in. wide by 7 ft. long air powered ramps (self-cleaning or wood inlaid)

