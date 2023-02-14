List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Felling Trailers Awarded Sourcewell Contract Renewal

Tue February 14, 2023 - National Edition
Felling Trailers


Felling Trailers Inc., a national leader in industrial and commercial trailers, has recently been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Trailers category at Sourcewell.

Felling Trailers Inc. was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization helping government, education and nonprofit agencies with access to cooperative purchasing solutions.

For close to a decade, Felling Trailers has held a Sourcewell contract. The company received its first Sourcewell awarded contract in 2014 in the Heavy Equipment Trailers category.

As a prior Sourcewell contract holder, Felling Trailers Inc. will continue to provide innovative transportation solutions for each Sourcewell participating agency. Felling Trailers has an extensive dealer network that spans the nation providing Sourcewell users access to contract pricing no matter their location.

Felling's trailer experts will work to provide agencies with the right transport solution to fit their entity's needs.

"Felling Trailers is once again honored to be a part of one of the most comprehensible purchasing cooperatives in existence. Sourcewell goes through the entire bid writing and approval process beforehand during the contract evaluation process thus allowing Sourcewell members an easier, convenient and expeditious way to purchase our products," said Nathan Uphus sales manager Felling Trailers.

For more information, visit www.felling.com and sourcewell-mn.gov.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Concrete Industry Working Toward Carbon Elimination

DEVELON Introduces New DX89R-7 Mini Excavator With Greater Lifting Capacity

Half-Built Carolina Panthers Practice Facility in South Carolina Destined for Demolition

Takeuchi Releases TB20e Battery-Powered Compact Excavator

Virginia DOT, Archer Western Lead Work Along Appalachian Foothills

Pinkerton Academy High School in New Hampshire to Build New $21M Social Studies Wing

ASCO Equipment Acquires OCT Equipment

Vermont Initiative Awards $12.6M to Improve Mobile Home Water System



 

Read more about...

Business News Felling Sourcewell Trailers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA