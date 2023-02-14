Felling Trailers Inc., a national leader in industrial and commercial trailers, has recently been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Trailers category at Sourcewell.

Felling Trailers Inc. was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization helping government, education and nonprofit agencies with access to cooperative purchasing solutions.

For close to a decade, Felling Trailers has held a Sourcewell contract. The company received its first Sourcewell awarded contract in 2014 in the Heavy Equipment Trailers category.

As a prior Sourcewell contract holder, Felling Trailers Inc. will continue to provide innovative transportation solutions for each Sourcewell participating agency. Felling Trailers has an extensive dealer network that spans the nation providing Sourcewell users access to contract pricing no matter their location.

Felling's trailer experts will work to provide agencies with the right transport solution to fit their entity's needs.

"Felling Trailers is once again honored to be a part of one of the most comprehensible purchasing cooperatives in existence. Sourcewell goes through the entire bid writing and approval process beforehand during the contract evaluation process thus allowing Sourcewell members an easier, convenient and expeditious way to purchase our products," said Nathan Uphus sales manager Felling Trailers.

For more information, visit www.felling.com and sourcewell-mn.gov.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

