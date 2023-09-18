List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Felling Trailers Names Jim Capobianco as Northeastern Regional Sales Manager

    Mon September 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Felling Trailers


    Jim Capobianco
    Jim Capobianco

    Felling Trailers Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and commercial trailers, has appointed Jim Capobianco as its Northeastern regional sales manager.

    In his new role, Capobianco will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support within Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

    Capobianco will be taking over the Northeastern region once served by Mike Flynn, who retired in January of 2023 after 22 years with the company. Capobianco brings a wealth of knowledge with 25 years in the heavy equipment and aggregate industries.

    Before joining Felling Trailers, Capobianco held several key positions, each contributing to his extensive knowledge and expertise. Most recently, he was a territory sales rep of C.N Wood Co. Inc.; it was here that he became familiar with the Felling Trailers' quality product line.

    "I had sold a few of the Felling trailers while with C.N. Wood Co., as they were a Felling dealer. All the customers knew of the Felling quality, and the reviews were always good. It made sense to me that this should be the place to go if I was going to work in the trailer industry," said Capobianco.

    Nathan Uphus, sales manager of Felling Trailers, believes Capobianco's specialized experience in the heavy equipment and aggregate markets will be an asset when working with dealers/end-users to find the best trailer solution for their transport needs.

    "We at Felling Trailers consider ourselves trailer experts because of our real-world experience that many of our team members possess. Jim's comprehensive knowledge of the heavy equipment and aggregate industries adds to our sales teams' diverse knowledge base," said Uphus.

    "I am honored to join the Felling Trailers family and contribute to the company's continued success," Capobianco said. "Felling Trailers has a long-standing reputation for manufacturing top-quality trailers, and I am excited to help our customers find the perfect solutions for their hauling needs."

    For more information, visit www.felling.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




