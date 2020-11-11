Five Star Equipment Opens New Syracuse Facility

Bill Farrell, CEO of Five Star Equipment, announced the opening of the company's brand new facility located at 5835 East Taft Road in Syracuse, N.Y. The facility opened for business on November 9.

The 25,000 sq. ft. facility incorporates modern design features geared towards maximizing efficiency and service capabilities for its customer base. Situated on eight acres, the building features an expansive showroom/reception area with parts counters, offices for sales and administrative functions, multimedia training room, a break room with adjacent outdoor patio, parts warehouse with garage door access for receiving and parts dispatch, an eight bay service area equipped with four 10-ton overhead cranes and a separate wash bay.

The new facility provides sales, rentals, parts and service throughout central New York state, including Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties. The branch is home base for two road service vehicles and 20 employees.

Key Syracuse branch personnel include: General Manager Dave Kreis; Service Manager Rob Hecox; Sales Manager Scott Hinman; Sales and Rental Coordinator Valerie Smith, who has been with the company for 27 years; and Corporate Parts Manager Pam Huckaby.

The construction of the Syracuse Branch is part of the company's long-term strategic growth plan, as it celebrates its 40thanniversary this year, which includes either new facilities or upgrades at all of its locations.

Five Star Equipment operates seven locations in 57 counties throughout western New York and Pennsylvania.

"This new facility is about more than just bricks and mortar, it's about commitment," Farrell said. "Commitment to our customers, our community and our employees. Five Star Equipment is committed to providing world-class equipment brands like John Deere and Hitachi and backing these brands with outstanding customer support. This new facility in this strategic marketplace equips us to do just that."

The company was established in 1980 when founders Frank Gallo and Bill Bochicchio Sr. acquired the John Deere Construction & Forestry dealership in the Scranton, Pa., area.

Five Star Equipment is the authorized dealer of John Deere, Hitachi, Topcon and Bomag, and offers products from a number of additional lines, including Eager Beaver and Trail King trailers. The company also offers a wide range of attachments and equipment for applications in construction, forestry, municipal maintenance and pipeline industries.

For more information, visit www.fivestarequipment.com.