Terex Trucks offers tips to keep trucks up and running in winter weather.

Terex Trucks' articulated haulers, the TA300 and TA400, are robust machines that are built to perform reliably in cold weather. To help keep your truck up and running throughout winter, Terex Trucks has five tips to help you maximize uptime, productivity and safe operations.

1. Have the right parts

During winter, it's even more important that your truck is equipped with the right parts to prevent downtime. Terex Trucks Factory-Approved Parts are designed and engineered precisely to maintain both the high performance and reliability of your hauler. For instance, having a reliable starter motor ensures you can start your truck without any problems, even in the most extreme winter weather.

Make sure your truck's battery is in good condition too, so it won't let you down. Terex Trucks' Factory-Approved batteries are designed to provide durability and reliability for improved overall performance and increased life.

2. Be prepared for bad weather

It's essential to make sure you have the correct machine specification when operating in extremely low temperatures for prolonged periods of time. Options such as fluid heaters will make your truck operation more efficient.

When operating in adverse conditions, good visibility is crucial – your truck should be equipped with good windscreen wipers to ensure safe operation. When visibility is particularly poor, it's also critical your truck's hazard area communications are effective. Check your flashing beacons and strobe lights work properly and provide a bright enough light output so the truck can always be seen.

3. Frequent inspections

Correct and frequent truck care is key, especially during winter. Terex Trucks' global dealer network offers dedicated on-site maintenance and support services, it's a good idea to schedule a pre-winter inspection with your local dealer.

As temperatures drop, make sure you and your team inspect your truck regularly. Having a good routine in place when it comes to details like changing fluids or adjusting tyre pressure can make a big difference in keeping your articulated hauler in good shape. Through quick daily inspections you can prevent accidental wear and tear.

4. Clean your articulated hauler

When temperatures drop, dirt or mud on your hauler can freeze, especially overnight. Frozen mud can be very difficult to remove and can even cause damage to the machine, so it's important to clean your dump truck at the end of the day. This also ensures that any salt or other chemicals are washed away. Salt and other products are often present on the roads after it snows and can contaminate systems and cause erosion. A daily clean will protect the body and components of your hauler.

5. Correct machine storage

Not using your dump truck regularly during winter can have a negative impact. Machines that aren't used during extended periods of cold should be started up on a regular basis and put through a basic series of movements. When storing your articulated hauler during winter, make sure you follow the correct machine storage instructions which include tips and checks on everything from the hydraulic tank to the exhaust and hinges. This information can be found in your machine maintenance literature.

