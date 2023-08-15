List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Foley Equipment Announces Shuttlewagon Dealer Appointment

    Tue August 15, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    Foley Equipment


    Foley Equipment Company, headquartered in Wichita, Kan., announced its appointment as the exclusive authorized Shuttlewagon dealer serving Kansas and Missouri effective Aug. 15, 2023. Shuttlewagon, a brand of WABTEC, is a manufacturer of mobile railcar handling solutions.

    "Foley Equipment brings over 80 years of dedicated expertise and professional resources to deliver world-class heavy-equipment solutions to their customers. We're delighted to have Foley Equipment as our hometown dealer," said Tom Owen, VP of distribution at Shuttlewagon.

    "We are excited to announce Foley Equipment as the latest addition to our expanding nationwide dealer network," said Shishir Tiwari, vice president and general manager at Shuttlewagon.

    "Their expertise and comprehensive service suite solidify our drive to enhance our national presence. With this collaboration, we reaffirm our goal to provide superior railcar movers, outstanding rental choices, premium parts and unparalleled service. Welcome to the Shuttlewagon family, Foley Equipment."

    Foley has grown and distinguished itself based on a dedication to excellence and a commitment to customer service since 1940. Foley Equipment, with 15 servicing locations and more than 1,200 employees, will provide authorized Shuttlewagon railcar mover sales, rentals, service and parts support to customers in its exclusive territory.

    "We are very excited about adding Shuttlewagon to our robust product portfolio. Shuttlewagon's stellar reputation and commitment to customer service, combined with their top-notch products, made it a very attractive opportunity for us," said Foley Equipment COO Shane Ham. "The Shuttlewagon products have synergy with our entire portfolio of heavy-equipment products and solutions."

    About Shuttlewagon

    Since 1972, Shuttlewagon has been a leader in the design and production of diesel- and electric-powered mobile railcar movers, helping industry improve workplace safety and operational performance.

    For more information on Shuttlewagon, visit www.shuttlewagon.com. For more information on Wabtec, visit www.wabtec.com.

    For more information about Foley Equipment Company, visit www.FoleyEq.com.




