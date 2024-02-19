Rendering courtesy of East Longmeadow Public Schools The East Longmeadow High School (ELHS) construction is set to begin this summer with 191,796-sq.-ft. of “gross floor area” for students in grades 9 through 12.

The East Longmeadow School Building Committee in south-central Massachusetts recently selected a contractor to build the small town's new 800-student high school and community pool.

WWLP-TV in nearby Springfield reported Feb. 14 that Fontaine Bros. Inc. won the bid to become the project's construction manager over three other companies.

According to East Longmeadow School Superintendent Gordon Smith, Springfield-based Fontaine was chosen due to its "expertise and proactive plan" to provide the town with maximum value for the established budget.

His colleague, Stephen Chrusciel, chairperson of the school building committee, told WWLP-TV, "We are pleased to have Fontaine join our team to serve as the town's construction manager for the high school and natatorium projects. Fontaine has a proven track record of working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority [MSBA] and communities across the Commonwealth to successfully deliver K-12 projects."

He added that the school system looks forward to seeing how well Fontaine works with Skanska, the new school's project manager, and the architectural firm of Jones Whitsett in Greenfield, Mass., in providing "a pair of state-of-the-art community assets that can be enjoyed by all citizens of East Longmeadow for decades to come."

The $177.5 million high school construction and $16.7 million pool project were approved by more than 60 percent of East Longmeadow voters in November, according to WWLP-TV.

It is estimated that the city's residents will need to pay $95 million in property taxes for the new high school, with the rest funded by MSBA.

The East Longmeadow High School (ELHS) construction is set to begin this summer with 191,796-sq.-ft. of "gross floor area" for students in grades 9 through 12.

The building will be all-electric with photovoltaics, which will produce up to one-third of the school's energy costs.

Plans call for it to be constructed on the existing high school site in time for a 2026 opening for students, followed by demolition and final site work, due to be completed in the summer of 2027.

Pool Designed for Student, Public Use

A separate building project from the new school, the proposed pool facility is intended to support both ELHS interscholastic swim programs and a variety of community recreational swim activities. It also is planned to be constructed next door to the high school and designed to allow easy access for students, while providing public access during non-school hours.

Highlights of the new swim facility include:

A new six-lane pool.

Separate and secure entry-controlled access between the pool and ELHS.

Its ability to be enjoyed by area residents even during school hours.

Its capability to host larger swim meets — a potential revenue stream for the community.

Fontaine Bros. Noted for Its Many School Projects

Fontaine Bros. has built numerous school buildings across Massachusetts, including West Springfield High, Minnechaug Regional High and Chicopee Comprehensive High. The contracting firm's most recent project is a new 550-student middle school in Holyoke, set to begin at the end of February.

"Our family and our entire company couldn't be more excited to have been selected to build the new East Longmeadow High School and Natatorium," explained Dave Fontaine Jr., the company's CEO. "Our team is made up of residents, alumni and parents of alumni who are committed to making sure this project is a huge success for the community. We are thrilled to have been entrusted with executing such an important investment, and we look forward to partnering with our network of local subcontractors, suppliers, vendors and tradespeople on this transformative project for the town of East Longmeadow."

A community forum at the high school will be held April 11 at 6 p.m. to review design updates and introduce the Fontaine construction team, East Longmeadow Public Schools posted on its website.

