List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    G4 Construction Equipment Joins Hyundai Dealer Network

    Tue August 22, 2023 - West Edition #18
    Hyundai


    G4 Construction Equipment President Terri Priday (fourth from L) and members of the G4 team — including Guillermo Grossi, owner; Jeff Silletto, sales and rentals; and Ben Sands, service — display the company’s Hyundai dealership plaque.
    G4 Construction Equipment President Terri Priday (fourth from L) and members of the G4 team — including Guillermo Grossi, owner; Jeff Silletto, sales and rentals; and Ben Sands, service — display the company’s Hyundai dealership plaque.

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America recently announced the addition to its North America dealer network of G4 Construction Equipment, Denver, Colo.

    The dealership will represent the full line of Hyundai construction equipment products throughout the Front Range region of eastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, from the New Mexico state line up through the Cheyenne area.

    "The Hyundai brand is a perfect fit for our dealership," said Terri Priday, president, G4 Construction Equipment. "The Hyundai product line fills a need in our market for reliable, high-performing equipment. The machines are designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety on construction sites, recycling yards and in farming and ranching operations. We believe the Hyundai brand is a great value for our customers. We are already seeing immediate demand for Hyundai wheel loaders, excavators, compact equipment models and articulated trucks."

    Priday continued, "Our dealership management team has an extensive background in infrastructure development and energy markets, which gives G4 a deep understanding of our customers' needs and perspectives. We are dedicated to supporting our customers' success by providing high quality machines and exceptional service and support."

    In addition to the strengths of the Hyundai product line, Priday said the company's industry leading equipment warranties, financing options and parts support provide additional value to G4's customers.

    "Hyundai is excited to add a new, energetic dealership to our network," said Matt Brown, district manager of Hyundai. "G4 and its management team bring a fresh perspective from their long experience on the customer side of the construction equipment business. We are confident that will translate into successful customer relationships for G4."

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA offers sales, service and parts through its dealer network. Hyundai delivers regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai construction equipment customers.

    About HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA

    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to heavy excavators; wheeled excavators; wheel loaders; articulated dump trucks; skid steer and compact track loaders; compaction equipment and hydraulic breakers. Hyundai construction equipment sales, service, parts and rentals are available through the brand's network of more than 190 dealer locations. Learn more about HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA's products or dealership opportunities at www.hceamericas.com or call 877/509-2254.




    Today's top stories

    C. A. Rasmussen Project to Accommodate Wildlife in SoCal

    Crews Help to Bring New Genomic Medicine Center to University of Alabama at Birmingham

    Volvo CE Marks Production of Electric Equipment in North America

    Old Bethlehem Steel Site Near Baltimore to Become New Sparrows Point Park

    ADOT, City of Flagstaff Complete Repairs, Add Capacity to U.S. 180

    Attachments International Introduces LHD Snow Bucket

    Western North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport Begins $400M Expansion Effort

    Crews Complete Drainage System On Interstate 17 in Arizona



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Four Corners HD Hyundai Construction Equipment-North America Hyundai






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA