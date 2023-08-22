G4 Construction Equipment President Terri Priday (fourth from L) and members of the G4 team — including Guillermo Grossi, owner; Jeff Silletto, sales and rentals; and Ben Sands, service — display the company’s Hyundai dealership plaque.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America recently announced the addition to its North America dealer network of G4 Construction Equipment, Denver, Colo.

The dealership will represent the full line of Hyundai construction equipment products throughout the Front Range region of eastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, from the New Mexico state line up through the Cheyenne area.

"The Hyundai brand is a perfect fit for our dealership," said Terri Priday, president, G4 Construction Equipment. "The Hyundai product line fills a need in our market for reliable, high-performing equipment. The machines are designed to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety on construction sites, recycling yards and in farming and ranching operations. We believe the Hyundai brand is a great value for our customers. We are already seeing immediate demand for Hyundai wheel loaders, excavators, compact equipment models and articulated trucks."

Priday continued, "Our dealership management team has an extensive background in infrastructure development and energy markets, which gives G4 a deep understanding of our customers' needs and perspectives. We are dedicated to supporting our customers' success by providing high quality machines and exceptional service and support."

In addition to the strengths of the Hyundai product line, Priday said the company's industry leading equipment warranties, financing options and parts support provide additional value to G4's customers.

"Hyundai is excited to add a new, energetic dealership to our network," said Matt Brown, district manager of Hyundai. "G4 and its management team bring a fresh perspective from their long experience on the customer side of the construction equipment business. We are confident that will translate into successful customer relationships for G4."

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA offers sales, service and parts through its dealer network. Hyundai delivers regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide top-caliber support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai construction equipment customers.

About HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to heavy excavators; wheeled excavators; wheel loaders; articulated dump trucks; skid steer and compact track loaders; compaction equipment and hydraulic breakers. Hyundai construction equipment sales, service, parts and rentals are available through the brand's network of more than 190 dealer locations. Learn more about HD Hyundai Construction Equipment NA's products or dealership opportunities at www.hceamericas.com or call 877/509-2254.

