Garrett Ashburn

Rock Machinery Co. LLC, a distributor of processing equipment and parts for the mining, aggregate and recycle industries, announced its recent hire of Garrett Ashburn, who joins the company as a territory sales manager.

Based in Virginia, Minn., Ashburn will cover North Dakota, northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to generate new business and maintain the current customer base.

Ashburn comes to Rock Machinery with 23 years of sales experience in the aggregate, mining and recycling industry, having worked for Continental Global Material Handling, Komatsu Mining Corporation, Tri-State Truck & Equipment Inc., Power Equipment Company and Superior Industries Inc.

"We are excited and honored to have Garrett join the Rock team to increase coverage with our mining and aggregate customers," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery. "He brings a great deal of knowledge and relationships in his assigned territory of North Dakota, northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan."

"I'm very excited to join the Rock Machinery team and get back to working for a company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit," said Ashburn.

To reach Garrett Ashburn, call 218/340-6086 or email [email protected]

Founded in 2004, Rock Machinery is a distributor of many brands of crushing, screening and specialty products used in the aggregate, mining and recycling industries.

Rock Machinery is located in Allenton, Wis., and works with customers throughout the midwestern United States.

For more information, visit rockmachinery.com.

