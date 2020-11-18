Genalco Adds Gorilla Hydraulic Breakers to Its Product Line

Brent McCullough (L), sales territory manager, and Tom Rielly, sales manager, both of Genalco. Genalco Inc. will be promoting and distributing Gorilla Hydraulic Breaker’s line of new hydraulic hammers, as well as multi make demolition tools and wear parts for breakers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the surrounding areas.

Robert Tedesco, vice president of Gorilla Hammers, and Tom Rielly, sales manager of Genalco, have announced that Genalco Inc. will be promoting and distributing Gorilla Hydraulic Breaker's line of new hydraulic hammers, as well as multi make demolition tools and wear parts for breakers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and the surrounding areas.

"This agreement with Gorilla Hammers is an ideal situation for both companies," Rielly said. "New England is a very significant hammer market. Any land that is left to be built on is hard rock and involves either hammering or blasting before the project can get started. Our customers have been able to purchase breaker steel from us over the years, but we have not had a complete hammer to offer them."

Gorilla focuses its resources on supplying its hammers and parts to its distribution network across the country and has traditionally not had sales representatives on the road in New England representing its product. Rielly and Genalco are excited to be bringing the Gorilla product to their customers.

"It is a high-end breaker at a very competitive price," Rielly said. "[Gorilla Hammers] have long had a reputation of offering great product support and parts availability, which gives us the confidence that we need to offer this product to our customers."

Genalco offers a very wide variety of products from its four strategically-located facilities across New England. These products include ground-engaging tools, fleet parts, lifting and transport chains, crusher parts and hydraulic hoses, as well as attachments including thumbs, grapples, forks, excavator and loader buckets.

Genalco has specialized in supplying New England contractors with heavy equipment and contractor supplies since 1947. It has stores in Needham and Springfield, Mass., Warwick, R.I., and West Haven, Conn., with sales coverage that reaches New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as 10 representatives on the road who personally call on construction firms. Each one of its facilities has a large inventory of parts and wear items, as well as a hydraulic shop. For more information, visit www.genalco.com.

Gorilla Hammers' nearly 90-year-old family owned core business began repairing and supplying hydraulic breakers nearly 30 years ago for contractors, aggregate producers and related industries. Gorilla's line of hydraulic breakers ranges in size from 200 ft. lbs. to 16,000 ft. lbs. of impact force.

For more information, visit www.gorillahammers.com.