Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board of directors announced the approval June 27 of $17.3 million in Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) loans and grants that will help build seven projects across the state.

Since 2010, GTIB has awarded $200 million in grants and loans investing in projects with a combined project value exceeding $1 billion, demonstrating the impact of the state's investment and partnerships with local governments and community improvement districts (CIDs) in Georgia over the past 13 years.

The considerable and wide-ranging GTIB funding during Kemp's first term is a testament to his administration's commitment to increasing Georgia's mobility, and positively impacting the state's economy.

"Georgia is in the midst of a second industrial revolution, and as a result the need to further build out our infrastructure has never been greater," the governor said in a news release.

"Thanks to SRTA, this year we are able to fund all of the rural projects that submitted an application for this statewide program. With these substantial awards, we are paving the way for economic growth, expanded opportunities, and seamless mobility for all hardworking Georgians, regardless of their zip code."

Since its formation, GTIB has provided strategic state investments in critical transportation projects that enhance mobility in local communities throughout Georgia. Applications are evaluated on a competitive basis. Criteria include transportation/engineering merit, economic merit, matching funds and project specifics such as project phase and feasibility.

Loan applications are also evaluated for creditworthiness and overall project merits. An advisory committee made up of representatives from various state agencies and statewide associations evaluate SRTA staff suggestions and make final recommendations to the SRTA Board.

Funds distributed by GTIB are used for capital expenses related to road and bridge infrastructure work.

"Transportation infrastructure projects often entail large upfront costs," explained SRTA Executive Director Jannine Miller. "Having the options of grants and low interest loans from the state not only makes these projects more affordable but reduces the pressure on local budgets to support other important services to citizens. Serving as a funding partner with local communities, cities, and counties to build transportation projects that promote economic development and mobility is a win-win for Georgia's citizens and businesses."

Fiscal Year 2023 awardees, project descriptions, and funding amounts are as follows:

City of Colquitt's 4th Street Resurfacing, Widening — This project will resurface 4th Street from Main Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street, a distance of approximately 3,500 ft. Its lane widths will be expanded to improve safety and traffic flow along a street that regularly carries freight traffic during daily business hours. The GTIB funding will speed up the project by five years. Colquitt received a GTIB loan award of $526,772, and grant totaling $400,000.

— This project will resurface 4th Street from Main Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street, a distance of approximately 3,500 ft. Its lane widths will be expanded to improve safety and traffic flow along a street that regularly carries freight traffic during daily business hours. The GTIB funding will speed up the project by five years. Colquitt received a GTIB loan award of $526,772, and grant totaling $400,000. City of Lilburn Town Center Connection — This effort will extend Railroad Avenue for approximately one-third of a mile to connect with Terry Lane. In addition, Terry Lane will be upgraded with curb and gutter improvements, realigned with Pine Street, and a left turn will be added along Pine Street onto U.S. Highway 29. The resulting road will provide improved access to U.S. 29/Georgia Highway 8 (Lawrenceville Highway) and support recent and future developments in the downtown area. Lilburn's GTIB loan award was $4.7 million.

— This effort will extend Railroad Avenue for approximately one-third of a mile to connect with Terry Lane. In addition, Terry Lane will be upgraded with curb and gutter improvements, realigned with Pine Street, and a left turn will be added along Pine Street onto U.S. Highway 29. The resulting road will provide improved access to U.S. 29/Georgia Highway 8 (Lawrenceville Highway) and support recent and future developments in the downtown area. Lilburn's GTIB loan award was $4.7 million. Buckhead CID Lenox Road Safe Street Section 3 — This project in Buckhead will consist of pedestrian, bicycle, streetscape and other select traffic improvements along Lenox Road from Piedmont Road to Phipps Boulevard. The resulting multi-use path will include a bridge over Ga. 400 parallel to Lenox Road, connecting to Path 400 and extending its distance southward. Traffic improvements throughout the corridor include signal timing and drainage improvements. The GTIB loan award was $2 million.

— This project in Buckhead will consist of pedestrian, bicycle, streetscape and other select traffic improvements along Lenox Road from Piedmont Road to Phipps Boulevard. The resulting multi-use path will include a bridge over Ga. 400 parallel to Lenox Road, connecting to Path 400 and extending its distance southward. Traffic improvements throughout the corridor include signal timing and drainage improvements. The GTIB loan award was $2 million. Twin City Revitalization Road Project — The plans for this roadwork will realign the three-legged T-type intersection at Washington Road and Janice Drive to create a four-legged, signalized intersection. Left and right turn lanes also will be added to Washington Drive. The project's objectives are to improve safety and reduce congestion. Twin City's GTIB loan Award amounted to $250,000; the grant award was $350,000.

— The plans for this roadwork will realign the three-legged T-type intersection at Washington Road and Janice Drive to create a four-legged, signalized intersection. Left and right turn lanes also will be added to Washington Drive. The project's objectives are to improve safety and reduce congestion. Twin City's GTIB loan Award amounted to $250,000; the grant award was $350,000. City of Woodstock Hub Transformation Key Extension — Construction crews will widen Town Lake Parkway by one to three lanes from Mill Street to just east of its intersection with Interstate 575 where it meets a planned Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Cherokee County interchange expansion project. The improvement will increase access to downtown Woodstock and reduce the likelihood of traffic backing up to the I-575 exit ramp. Its GTIB loan award totaled $1.5 million and included a GTIB grant of $825,000.

— Construction crews will widen Town Lake Parkway by one to three lanes from Mill Street to just east of its intersection with Interstate 575 where it meets a planned Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and Cherokee County interchange expansion project. The improvement will increase access to downtown Woodstock and reduce the likelihood of traffic backing up to the I-575 exit ramp. Its GTIB loan award totaled $1.5 million and included a GTIB grant of $825,000. Monroe County Old Brent Road Bridge Project — The goal of this construction is to replace the existing bridge on Old Brent Road, which has been closed since 2022 due to structural failures. The new crossing would be a prefabricated structure, allowing it to be opened to traffic and mitigate flooding that can occur further upstream at Ga. 83. The bridge project's GTIB grant award was $794,930.

— The goal of this construction is to replace the existing bridge on Old Brent Road, which has been closed since 2022 due to structural failures. The new crossing would be a prefabricated structure, allowing it to be opened to traffic and mitigate flooding that can occur further upstream at Ga. 83. The bridge project's GTIB grant award was $794,930. Pike County Resurfacing Project — Contractors will resurface one mile of Brushy Creek Road from city hall to McCranie Road. GTIB funding will enable the entire resurfacing to take place at one time as well as accelerate the project delivery and minimize the impact of inflation. The project's GTIB loan award was $4.97 million; its grant award totaled $993,532.

Today's top stories