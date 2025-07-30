Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Global Operator Challenge Showcases Skill, Precision in Tenn.

    Thompson Machinery in Tenn. hosted a Global Operator Challenge, showcasing skill and precision in Cat equipment operation. The event brought operators and Thompson team together, emphasizing industry talent, professionalism and community spirit. This year's competition cycle aims to highlight excellence in heavy equipment operations.

    Wed July 30, 2025 - Southeast Edition #16
    CEG


    Thompson Machinery hosted its first Global Operator Challenge of the year July 17, 2025, at its La Vergne, Tenn., location, drawing skilled equipment operators and enthusiastic spectators for a full day of competition, camaraderie and community spirit.

    The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with participants arriving early to prepare for a series of timed challenges designed to test their precision, speed and control across a range of Cat equipment, including an excavator, dozer and compact track loader.

    The event brought together operators and the Thompson team in a collaborative effort to spotlight the talent and professionalism that define the heavy equipment industry.

    Operators displayed impressive expertise maneuvering machines and Thompson Machinery team members were on hand to assist customers and ensure smooth operations.

    The La Vergne challenge marks a strong start to this year's competition cycle, reinforcing Thompson Machinery's commitment to excellence and its mission of building stronger communities through superior service and skilled workforce development, the company said.  CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    (L-R): Ready to assist their customers are Jeff Smith, Taylor Bobich and Brad Shanks, all of Thompson Machinery. (CEG photo)
    This operator maneuvered through the high bar challenge of the obstacle course in the Cat 255. He liked the ease of operation with the joystick controls. (CEG photo)
    The designers of the operator challenge (L-R) are Chad Mullins, product specialist; Brandon Bates of SITECH; and Jeff Gorin, sales manager for middle Tennessee, all of Thompson Machinery. (CEG photo)
    This operator made it look easy while making the turn through the difficult obstacle course. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jeremy James of Thompson Machinery welcomes Ray Qualls and Chris Clinard, both of Feyen Zylstra in Nashville. (CEG photo)
    Joseph Fisher (L) of Thompson Machinery explains the Cat 317 excavator challenge to Cordell Gambill of Gambill Excavating in Shelbyville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Herb Checchi of Over the Edge Forestry Mulching in Dowelltown, Tenn., put up an impressive time during the obstacle course. (CEG photo)
    Precisely inserting the triangle into the triangle cutout tested operators’ skills. (CEG photo)
    Operators used a Cat D4 dozer to knock the tennis ball off the cone, while coming over the ramp. This operator did not incur any penalty points. (CEG photo)




