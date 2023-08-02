List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Gov. Announces $380M in Grants for Minnesota Projects

    Wed August 02, 2023 - Midwest Edition #16
    Office of the Governor of Minnesota


    Gov. Tim Walz announced July 11 that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will allocate $380 million to fund eight new infrastructure projects through the state's Corridors of Commerce program.

    "We're making historic investments in our state's transportation system to improve the safety and connectivity of communities across the state," said Walz. "We depend on our roads and highways to safely get us to our jobs, education, child care and businesses. These projects help grow our economy and support our goal of making Minnesota the best state to live, work and grow up in — no matter where you live."

    The projects receiving funding in 2023 include:

    • TH 13 (Savage/Burnsville) — grade separations from Quentin to Nicollet Avenues: $96,000,000
    • I-94 (Albertville to Monticello) — lane expansion: $78,000,000
    • TH 14/CSAH 44 (Byron) — construct a grade separation: $60,000,000
    • TH 371/TH 210 (Baxter) — construct a grade separation: $58,000,000
    • TH 23/MN 9 (New London) — construct a grade separation: $33,000,000
    • TH 65 (Blaine) — grade separations from 103rd to 117th Avenues: $30,000,000
    • TH 53 (Eveleth to Virginia) — roadway improvements: $18,000,000
    • TH 10 (Coon Rapids) — lane expansion from CSAH 78 to CSAH 9: $8,000,000

    "We appreciate the work of our many local partners who submitted Corridors of Commerce funding proposals," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. "While transportation funding needs are significant in communities across our state, MnDOT is grateful to the legislature for making historic infrastructure investments this session and we'll continue partnering with proposers to explore other funding options for projects that did not receive funding in this round of the Corridors of Commerce program."

    This is the fourth round of Corridors of Commerce funding provided by the Minnesota Legislature and includes a total of $403 million, including $250 million authorized by the Legislature in 2021 and $153 million provided in 2023. $22 million will be reserved for project readiness activities for potential future Corridors of Commerce candidate projects.

    The Corridors of Commerce program was created by the Minnesota Legislature in 2013 with a goal of focusing transportation investments on state highway projects that directly and indirectly foster economic growth for the state of Minnesota. The program is outside of MnDOT's regular State Road Construction program and Corridors of Commerce funding is dependent on legislative appropriation. The authorizing statute (161.088) also includes specific requirements for project eligibility and scoring.

    In addition to this year's Corridors of Commerce funding, the omnibus transportation bill included $6 billion for transportation and will allow MnDOT and its partners at the Metropolitan Council and local and tribal governments to make investments in the state's multimodal transportation system. Combined with federal resources coming to Minnesota from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation enacted during the 2023 legislative session will result in transformational improvements that maximize the health of people, the environment and the economy.

    For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us/index.html.




    Today's top stories

    Cleveland's $3B Project Clean Lake Features Large-Scale Storage Tunnels

    VIDEO: Innovative Solutions for Advancing Use of 'Plastic' Roads

    Shirley Contracting, VDOT Engineer Route 7 Improvements

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Bans Fossil Fuels in Construction of New City Buildings

    Wacker Neuson Offers LTV4L Compact LED Light Tower Model

    Utility Expo's Tips to Stay Cool in Summer Heat

    Crews Work to Finish Building New Jersey's $26M Morristown Medical Center ED in 2024

    New $93M Collision Protection System Being Built On I-295 Bridges Over Delaware River



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Minnesota Minnesota Department of Transportation transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA