search-icon Search

GUCA Announces Golden Pipe Engineering Award Recipient

Tue November 10, 2020 - Southeast Edition
GUCA

GUCA presented the GUCA Golden Pipe Engineering Award to Breedlove Land Planning for the King Spring Elementary School Replacement project. Meghan Simmons accepted the award.
The Georgia Utility Contractors Association Inc. presented the GUCA Golden Pipe Engineering Award during the GUCA 2020 Fall Quarterly Meeting & Trade Show Nov. 5, 2020, at the Loudermilk Center, Atlanta, Ga. The GUCA Golden Pipe Engineering Award is designed to recognize engineers who demonstrate the highest degree of merit and integrity for the utility construction industry.

Breedlove Land Planning is a firm of site design professionals that specializes in complete and thorough site analysis, conceptual planning and design, construction documentation and administration. BLP is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with a secondary office in Bishop, Ga.

Breedlove Land Planning offers clients designers who are trained to work within all facets of site design to create a balance between aesthetics and functionality. They see site design through the lens of their training in ecology, geology and arts, even when designing utilities, hydrology and erosion and sedimentation control.

They are not a multi-disciplinary firm of segregated landscape architects and civil engineers — they are site design professionals, as comfortable detailing a seatwall as they are producing four-phase erosion, sedimentation and pollution control plans.

Their work with GUCA members on the King Spring Elementary School Replacement project helped them receive this prestigious award.

They were nominated by GUCA member Civil Site Services Inc. who stated because of their excellent knowledge and communications with the constructability of the 4-phase replacement process, they were a prime candidate. Civil Site Services representatives went on to say Breedlove was quick with response and decision making to help meet and solve changing conditions throughout the project.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.



Awards Georgia Georgia Utility Contractors Association GUCA