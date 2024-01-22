List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Hamre Equipment Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Network

    Mon January 22, 2024 - West Edition
    LiuGong North America


    Chico, Calif.-based Hamre Equipment has joined LiuGong North America’s dealer network for both construction equipment (CE) and material handling equipment (MHE).
    Photo courtesy of LiuGong North America
    Chico, Calif.-based Hamre Equipment has joined LiuGong North America’s dealer network for both construction equipment (CE) and material handling equipment (MHE).

    LiuGong North America welcomed Hamre Equipment to its dealer network.

    The Chico, Calif.-based company has expanded from material handling equipment (MHE) into construction equipment (CE) since being founded in the late 1980s and has established a foothold in the region.

    Hamre Equipment also has international roots, as company CEO Lee Hamre met AmeraMex International in Mexico when Hamre Equipment worked to expand into international markets. AmeraMex International has three business units: Hamre Equipment Inc., Hamre Heavy Haul and Hamre Parts & Service.

    After starting as a dealer of forklifts and compact truck loaders, Hamre Equipment began adding construction equipment to its range of offerings. It serves the industrial construction, intermodal, sales, forestry and transportation industries.

    Hamre Equipment President Brian Hamre noted the opportunity to join the LiuGong dealer network has come in two stages, starting in the material handling equipment space six months ago and adding construction equipment products two months ago. A customer has already acquired a medium-size LiuGong wheel loader from Hamre.

    "It's pretty fresh, but we're happy to add LiuGong products to our dealership," Brian Hamre said. "We're just getting our feet into it. We've had some good acceptance on the forklift side in the Northern California market. Now that we've added the construction equipment side, we're just now ramping that up to get noticed."

    Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America, hailed the Hamre group's longtime standing within the region.

    "We've added the Hamre group in Northern California, a longstanding equipment dealership network with a really strong forklift presence in that part of the world. We're excited to have them as part of the LiuGong team," Ryan said.

    "The Hamre group has great history with material handling equipment," added Jared Ward, vice president, Material Handling, LiuGong North America. "We look forward to growing with them as they join the LiuGong family."

    For more information, visit www.liugongna.com/.




