Hansen Auction Group held its 59th annual Spring Nitke contractor auction April 25 to 26 (in person and online) and April 29 to 30 (online only) at its Mosinee, Wis., facility.

The four-day sale featured thousands of items, including wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, graders, concrete breakers, rollers, backhoes, skid steers, telehandlers, attachments, trucks, trailers and more.

For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

