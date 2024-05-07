List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Hansen Hosts 59th Annual Spring Nitke Contractor Auction

    Tue May 07, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Hansen Auction Group held its 59th annual Spring Nitke contractor auction April 25 to 26 (in person and online) and April 29 to 30 (online only) at its Mosinee, Wis., facility.

    The four-day sale featured thousands of items, including wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, graders, concrete breakers, rollers, backhoes, skid steers, telehandlers, attachments, trucks, trailers and more.

    For more information, visit hansenauctiongroup.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    The Hansen family, (L-R) are Taylor, Tammy, Bryce, president and CEO of Hansen Auctions, and Briley. (CEG photo)
    Jim Barry of Swiderski Equipment Inc. took a close look at this John Deere 700L dozer. (CEG photo)
    A variety of off-road vehicles were lined up, ready for new owners. (CEG photo)
    These Caterpillar CB 64 and CB 53 rollers would be a great addition to any fleet. (CEG photo)
    Adam Bruski of Bruski Farms gave this Fiatallis FE18LC excavator a test run. (CEG photo)
    Leo Krombholz (L) of Leo’s Auto Transport talked with Scott Werlein of Hansen Auction Group. (CEG photo)
    Al Strobel of Strobel’s Tree Service was interested in this Bobcat E50 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Neil Rashka of Moon Valley Farms was looking for dozers and came across this Cat D3G up for auction. (CEG photo)
    Inspecting this John Deere 700 dozer was LaVern Wagler of Triple Seven Roofing and Construction of Arpin, Wis. (CEG photo)
    Bob Fort Jr. (L) and Bob Fort Sr. of Bob Fort excavating had their eyes on this Case 580 Super N backhoe loader. (CEG photo)
    A nice variety of skid steer loaders were up for sale, including this JCB 260 ECO and a Kubota SSV75. (CEG photo)




