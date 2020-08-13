--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Hawthorne Cat Opens New Kauai Branch Location in Hawaii

Thu August 13, 2020 - West Edition
Hawthorne Cat

Construction on the Hawthorne Kauai branch was completed and the branch is now open for business.
Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announced the opening of its newest location on Kauai, Hawaii. Construction on the Hawthorne Kauai branch was completed earlier this month and is now open for business.

"With our new facility, we'll have overhead crane capability. We'll also have a hydraulic bench to perform hydraulic cylinder work on-island," said Bobby Whitworth, Hawaii general manager. "Previously, hydraulic cylinders were sent to Oahu to be repaired or resealed. Kauai builders will enjoy a lot quicker up-time due to the new facility."

With the opening of the new branch, Hawthorne Cat now has five convenient locations on the Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawthorne Kauai Branch is located at 1520 Haleukana Street, Lihue, HI 96766. Hours of operation are 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 808/245-4058 or visit www.hawthornecat.com/.



