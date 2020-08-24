Hawthorne Cat's Newest Facility in Kauai, Hawaii Officially Opens

The new Hawthorne Kauai Branch at 1520 Haleukana Street, Lihue, HI 96766.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, is proud to announce the opening of their newest location on Kauai, Hawaii.

Construction on the Hawthorne Kauai branch was completed earlier this month and is now open for business.

"With our new facility, we'll have overhead crane capability. We'll also have a hydraulic bench to perform hydraulic cylinder work on-island," says Bobby Whitworth, Hawaii General Manager. "Previously, hydraulic cylinders were sent to Oahu to be repaired or resealed. Kauai builders will enjoy a lot quicker up-time due to the new facility."

As Kauai construction continues to expand, local customers can count on Hawthorne for all of their job needs. Their unparalleled technical support and service team takes great pride in delivering the best customer experience in the industry.

With the opening of the new branch, Hawthorne Cat now has five convenient locations on the Hawaiian Islands.

Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about our new location in Hawaii, please contact Hawthorne Cat at 808/245-4058.