HD Hyundai announced that it will present its innovative vision to create and encourage sustainability on land under the name Xite Transformation at CES 2024, the world's largest electronics trade show.

HD Hyundai will share details about Xite Transformation at CES during a keynote speech by Vice Chairman and CEO of HD Hyundai Kisun Chung. The keynote will focus on the company's comprehensive strategy and vision to create innovation in infrastructure construction.

Xite Transformation is HD Hyundai's vision to solve pressing challenges humanity is facing such as safety, security, supply chain issues, climate change and more. The company is eager to embrace its role as a "Future Builder" by expanding its sustainability focus beyond ocean infrastructure to also include land infrastructure.

At CES 2023, HD Hyundai shared its Ocean Transformation strategy, which aims to fundamentally change the way the ocean is utilized and to explore the infinite potential of the marine ecosystem. This year marks the third consecutive year for HD Hyundai to participate in CES as it spreads its influence as a keynote speaker. Now, the company plans to expand on its previous vision to include transformative land infrastructure ideas.

HD Hyundai's exhibit at CES 2024 will consist of three main themes: Future Xite, Twin Xite and Zero Xite.

Future Xite will present what the future of next-generation construction machines will look like when utilizing advanced unmanned and automation technologies. Twin Xite will introduce site control solutions and remote control technologies based on digital twins. Zero Xite will focus on exhibiting the company's wide experience and technological capabilities for green energy value chains.

According to HD Hyundai, "We are committed to being a Future Builder as we continue to design a brighter world for humanity, from ocean to Xite. We are excited to share our plans for how we are creating a sustainable future through a shift in the industry's paradigm with those attending the show."

Chung's keynote speech will take place on Jan. 10. Representing the third Korean and third non-consumer electronics company, Chung will showcase how comprehensive innovation in building smart infrastructure will shape a more sustainable future. The keynote will be given at the Venetian hotel in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5. In addition to HD Hyundai, other global top-tier companies, including Siemens, Walmart, L'Oreal, Nasdaq, Qualcomm and Elevance Health also will be delivering a keynote at CES 2024.

