    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Kisun Chung Shares Xite Innovation Vision at CES 2024

    Thu January 11, 2024 - National Edition
    HD Hyundai Construction Equipment


    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman and CEO Kisun Chung presented 'Xite Transformation' at CES 2024.
    Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai
    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman and CEO Kisun Chung presented 'Xite Transformation' at CES 2024.

    HD Hyundai's Xite innovation, created with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital technologies and robotics, will go beyond improving construction sites and equipment to fundamentally transform the way humanity builds the future.

    HD Hyundai Vice Chairman and CEO Kisun Chung presented "Xite Transformation," the vision that transcends the limitations of time and space and will become a solution to create a more sustainable future for humanity. He delivered his keynote speech on Jan.10 at CES 2024, held in Las Vegas.

    HD Hyundai refers to Xite as an expanded concept for construction job sites. It incorporates the company's goal to bring innovation in building smart construction sites with autonomous, digital twin, eco-friendly, electrification and more future construction equipment technologies.

    Chung delivered his keynote during his third year attending CES. He shared, "The construction industry has laid the foundation for human civilization, and yet it remains one of the slowest today when it comes to technology and innovation.

    "We are here today to share HD Hyundai's vision for changing the future course of humanity by changing the future of the construction industry, which we are calling Xite Transformation. This solution utilizes the latest technology to create a more sustainable future for humanity by solving pressing challenges such as safety, security, supply chain issues and climate change."

    Chung continued to present the company's three main innovation goals: enhancing safety with digital technologies, delivering productivity with site autonomy, and decarbonizing and building an energy value chain. He also revealed its innovative technology, X-Wise and X-Wise Xite, which will be key in the journey towards Xite Transformation.

    X-Wise is an AI platform that maximizes safety and efficiency in fleet management to reach the ultimate goal of site autonomy and will be applied to all HD Hyundai's industrial solutions as a base technology going forward. X-Wise Xite is an intelligent site management solution developed for optimal production of infrastructure by connecting all construction equipment applied with X-Wise in real time.

    In addition to realizing site autonomy with these two innovative technologies, HD Hyundai plans to become the leader in open innovation by partnering with global top players in the industry to build a new global ecosystem.

    Followed by Chung's opening speech, partnering companies specified how they plan to collaborate with HD Hyundai to actualize Xite Transformation. Winta Bereket, the marketing manager at HD Hyundai Infracore North America, introduced HD Hyundai's AI technology applied to construction equipment that will enhance safety and productivity, advancing the realization of site autonomy.

    Marco Hutter from Gravis Robotics shared how his research on quadrupedal robots grew into developing autonomous excavators, and outlined the key features of robotic construction equipment. Vice President of Google Cloud, Philip Moyer, and Aerin Jungmin Lee from HD Hyundai presented the roadmap that the two companies are mutually working on with generative AI.

    President and CTO of HD Hyundai XiteSolution, Dong-wook Lee, shared the blueprint of how the company plans to realize a fully autonomous site solution by combining intelligent construction equipment and X-Wise Xite. HD Hyundai will introduce the technological capability to create an environmentally friendly ecosystem.

    The last speaker was Ghadah Alhamoud, international relations advisor at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource, Saudi Arabia, who shared his expectation for Xite Transformation, especially on how it will contribute to NEOM and the Saudi Vision 2030.

    A representative of HD Hyundai said, "Our vision of ocean and land focuses on realizing our role as a Future Builder shared during CES 2022. That is why we will be keenly working with our global top partners and doing our utmost to present a new future for humanity."




