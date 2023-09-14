List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    HEVI Wins Bid for Port of Baltimore's First Electric Wheel Loader

    Thu September 14, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    HEVI


    HEVI designed the GEL-5000 electric front loader for on-site applications in industries ranging from construction and agriculture to waste and property management.
    HEVI Corp., the developer and manufacturer of the first commercially available all-electric heavy equipment and portable charging solutions, announced that it won a bid from Maryland's Port of Baltimore for the purchase of a new GEL-5000 electric wheeled front loader, which will help electrify the fleet of one of America's busiest shipping ports.

    The GEL-5000 is an all-electric wheeled front loader with a 5.0-ton load rating. HEVI designed the GEL-5000 electric front loader for on-site applications in industries ranging from construction and agriculture to waste and property management.

    With an operating weight of approximately 40,000 lbs., it delivers the same robust power as diesel loaders with its 242-kWh lithium battery, which reduces maintenance and eliminates diesel costs. Able to operate for up to nine hours on a full charge, it offers zero operating emissions and near-silent operating noise compared to traditional counterparts, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use, according to the manufacturer.

    The GEL-5000 can be charged within two hours.

    "We are excited to be celebrating Maryland's Port of Baltimore's commitment to clean and sustainable alternatives. With our GEL-5000 electric front loader, the port can handle salt operations and other yard maintenance while significantly reducing their carbon footprint and fossil fuel contamination in our waterways," said Raymond Wang, CEO of HEVI.

    "We believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. As more governments and companies seek out sustainable heavy equipment solutions, HEVI will be there to help."

    For more information, visit https://mpa.maryland.gov/ and www.gethevi.com/about.




