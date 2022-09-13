List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

High Court Upholds Lake Erie Wind Farm

Tue September 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
Andrew Welsh-Huggins – ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Aug. 10.

At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 mi. north of Cleveland.

Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law.

The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie.




Today's top stories

Rebuilt Runway Highlights Expansion at Cincinnati Airport

Volvo CE Launches Online Configuration Tool for Electric Equipment

Pike Industries Leads $27.6M VT-9 Resurfacing Project

Chicago Pneumatic Unveils New CPS 185 Air Compressor

Regulations Dealers Need to Know

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Begins Work On Bridges Damaged By Flooding

Case Kicks Off 'Groundbreaker Roadshow' to Bring Minotaur DL550 to North American Customers

Hyundai Expands Network With Blackhawk Equipment



 

Read more about...

Energy Ohio Wind






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA