    Hilltip Offers New Tractor V-Plow for Snow Removal

    Mon January 08, 2024 - National Edition
    Hilltip Corp.


    Available in six models ranging from 5.5 to 8.6 ft. wide, VTR snowplows have a curved, powder-coated snow blade to create an optimal snow-rolling effect.
    Photo courtesy of Hilltip
    Available in six models ranging from 5.5 to 8.6 ft. wide, VTR snowplows have a curved, powder-coated snow blade to create an optimal snow-rolling effect.

    Hilltip's new SnowStriker VTR snowplows are designed for compact tractors and loaders weighing 2.5 to 5 tons. These v-plows feature heavy-duty box construction to withstand the harshest winter conditions.

    Available in six models ranging from 5.5 to 8.6 ft. wide, VTR snowplows have a curved, powder-coated snow blade to create an optimal snow-rolling effect. The blades are made of high-strength steel, helping to make the plows light, yet durable.

    An adjustable, two-segment cutting edge with trip springs offers enhanced plow protection. Additionally, the plow provides superior coverage because the segments compress independently when obstacles are hit. The cutting edges are available in polyurethane or high-strength steel.

    VTR snowplows also have an adjustable attack angle that allows operators to adapt to different plowing surfaces and weather conditions. Additionally, the blade tilts and oscillates up to six degrees when plowing on uneven ground, producing a cleaner scrape.

    A variety of custom mounts are available, including a three-point hitch, multi-car/multi-mobile plate or custom mounting plate with hooks. The v-plows are equipped with double-acting hydraulic cylinders for added versatility.

    Options include LED edge markers, a poly snow deflector, plow shoe kits and electric valve. The plows come standard in the color gray, but also are available in orange for improved visibility.

    Headquartered in Pietarsaari, Finland, Hilltip is a leading manufacturer of road maintenance equipment in Europe. With equipment designed and built in an area that averages at least six months of snowfall every year, Hilltip is known for its extreme durability and advanced technologies. With the acquisition of Industrial Metal Products (Industrial Truck Beds) in 2022, Hilltip now has a manufacturing, sales and service location in Fort Wayne, Ind. to better cater to the North American market.

    For more information, call 260/447-7900 or visit www.hilltipna.com.




