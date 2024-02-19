Photo courtesy of Hitachi Encompassing 88,128 sq. ft. of office space and 27,686 sq. ft. dedicated to conference, ConSite command center and training space, the headquarters has been designed to enhance creativity and inspire future growth.

In a strategic move to bolster support for dealers and customers, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas announced the opening of a sustainable headquarters facility.

This adaptive-use facility will help propel the company's growth in the Americas. It will facilitate the development and production of new machinery and elevate customer support, the company said.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to expand employment opportunities as it strengthens customer offerings and support. Since taking the lead for the brand's construction and mining equipment in the Americas, the company has more than tripled its employee count.

Encompassing 88,128 sq. ft. of office space and 27,686 sq. ft. dedicated to conference, ConSite command center and training space, the headquarters has been designed to enhance creativity and inspire future growth.

This innovative space is set to play a pivotal role in the company's future expansion initiatives.

"In March 2022, we set out on a path to establish a more direct connection with customers. Our culture has been very much involved with listening, understanding and implementing customer feedback," said Al Quinn, CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

"By combining the resources of the excavator, loader and mining businesses, the company has experienced a tenfold demand from previous years. The investment in a regional Americas facility helps strengthen that direct connection to the customer."

The new headquarters will help the company focus on key growth areas. This includes a robust compact and construction business network that establishes a direct link to the customer in North, Central and South America. Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas also is expanding sales of mining excavators for construction and quarry sites in addition to mining sites.

In addition to the new regional headquarters facility, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas also is creating operating bases for parts remanufacturing and expansion of the rental business that also will provide the customer with additional support and options.

Facility Construction Reflects Core Values

"Establishing a direct connection with customers means listening and aligning with their needs and values," said Quinn. "The industry has actively embraced a move toward sustainable practices, and this thoughtful consideration is reflected in the design of the new headquarters."

The campus spans 19 acres and was initially established as a wheel loader assembly and manufacturing facility in 1987. Embracing sustainable practices, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas opted for adaptive reuse principles in the development of the existing property. More than 75,347 sq. ft. of greenspace was reclaimed from the site by reconfiguring the employee parking areas and eliminating buildings and concrete. These changes represent and reinforce the company's commitment to people, excellence and the environment.

Noteworthy sustainable practices included the recycling of concrete, steel and wood already on the site. Reclaimed materials included 5,101 cu. yds. of recycled concrete repurposed for roadway, fill and redistribution; 40,580 sq. ft. of exterior metal wall panels recycled and 125 tons of steel frame structure reused. In addition, 69,965 sq. ft. of existing concrete slabs were reused, 4,920 sq. ft. of roof purlins, and 48,976 sq. ft. of old metal roof panels became decking for the new roof. Stairways and stair seating areas utilize 1,545 linear ft. of reclaimed heart pine wood. Recycled plastics were used to manufacture all carpet products.

The headquarters stands out for its energy-efficient design, featuring Low-E glass that blocks 62 percent of solar energy while allowing 70 percent of visible light to pass through. Skylights and roll-up doors contribute to natural lighting, integrating the indoors with the outdoors. An advanced energy management system monitors and optimizes energy consumption and temperature changes.

This significant investment underscores a long-term commitment to maintaining a leadership position in technology, service and support. Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas continues to support an extensive network of independent, local dealers and rental companies focused on providing customers with knowledgeable and experienced sales, service and parts personnel.

For more information, visit hitachicm.us.

