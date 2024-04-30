Photo courtesy of Hoar Construction The $47.5 million project is part of a $4.8 billion capital improvement plan for the school and will serve as a consolidation of central utility facilities and the campus police station.

Hoar Construction announced recently the ground breaking of a Centralized Operational Reliability and Efficiency (CORE) facility on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas (TAMUCT).

The $47.5 million project is part of a $4.8 billion capital improvement plan for the school and will serve as a consolidation of central utility facilities and the campus police station.

Established in 2009, TAMUCT is one of the newest members of the Texas A&M University System, officially joining in 2009. The project encompasses the consolidation of three existing facilities into one limestone cladding building. The single-story building will house several departments, including a complete university police department, an emergency operations center and integrated campus Central Utility Plant. Totaling 43,974 sq. ft., construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

"We are proud of the work we have completed within the Texas A&M University System thus far and we are excited for our first endeavor with TAMUCT as we work on this CORE facility," said Paul Eiting, project manager of Hoar. "This project will enhance security operations and bolster the safety of everyone on campus, which is one of the top priorities of the University. We take great pride in our history of success on meaningful higher education initiatives and will approach this project with the same dedication to efficiency and safety for students, faculty and staff."

Photo courtesy of Hoar Construction

Hoar will oversee the installation of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) lines and chilled water lines and connecting the new building to the three existing structures. Amidst the inherent challenges of operating within a dynamic campus setting, Hoar will manage the task of routing chilled water lines through the heart of campus. Additionally, Hoar will coordinate the installation of electrical lines extending from across State Highway 195 to supply power to the new facility. These endeavors reflect Hoar's commitment to navigating complex logistical hurdles while seamlessly enhancing the functionality and efficiency of the campus infrastructure.

Additional project partners include PBK as the architect, Shah Smith & Associates as the MEP engineer and Gessner Engineering as the civil engineer.

As a leading builder in higher education, Hoar completed more than $115 million in total higher education project volume in 2023 alone. Recent projects include the new $65 million Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at Samford University in Birmingham, the first phase of the Science and Engineering Complex at The University of Alabama at Birmingham and the expansion of University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) School of Nursing in Tyler, Texas. Colleges that have partnered with Hoar over the last few years include Auburn University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston and Abilene Christian University among others.

About Hoar Construction

Hoar Construction was founded 84 years ago and throughout its history it has been committed to learning from every project to improve its processes and deliver the best building experience possible for clients and partners.

For more information about Hoar Construction, visit www.hoar.com

Today's top stories