Hoar Construction announced the hiring of Bryan Katzenmaier as the company's newest director of business development. Katzenmaier will oversee client-relationship management and spearhead new business initiatives as Hoar continues to pursue projects in Charlotte, N.C., and the broader region.

Katzenmaier holds 28 years of experience working in the AEC industry in Charlotte, having previously served in roles in the trade and architectural fields before transitioning to the general contractor side. He served as vice president of Mecklenburg Glass and Glazing and as director of sales at Charlotte Glass Contractors, where he was responsible for creating and leading business development strategies that resulted in annual sales revenue increases over a multi-year period.

Katzenmaier also has worked in positions within waterproofing and insulation trades, enabling him to develop a broad range of experience touching on all phases of a project lifecycle.

"I've worked with a number of general contractors throughout my career, but Hoar's dedication to relationship building and genuine care for its trade partners stood out to me from the rest," said Katzenmaier. "I have always had deep respect for the construction industry and all of the moving parts within each project that have helped shape Charlotte's skyline through the years. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help grow Hoar's reach across the market."

As director of business development, Katzenmaier will lead business development initiatives with Hoar's existing client base and work to further grow the company's presence throughout the greater Charlotte area.

"Bryan is a well-respected veteran of our industry and will hit the ground running given his deep pool of contacts and familiarity with the Charlotte market," said Hoar Senior Vice President Will Watson.

"His specific knowledge of each facet of our industry, from the subcontractors to design teams to how we operate as general contractors, provides a unique perspective that will be incorporated into our development initiatives. I look forward to watching Hoar's growth continue in the Charlotte area with Bryan at the lead."

"Despite unfavorable conditions over the past few years, we're still seeing strong demand in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas," said Katzenmaier. "Multifamily, healthcare and industrial are performing especially well, and we continue to seek new opportunities to expand our footprint across all industry verticals in Charlotte and beyond."

