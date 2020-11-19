Equipmentdown-arrow
Honnen Equipment announces New Director of Customer, Product Support

Thu November 19, 2020 - West Edition
Honnen Equipment

Tim Stokes
Tim Stokes



Honnen Equipment Co. announced the appointment of Tim Stokes as the company's new director of customer and product support.

Stokes will join the executive team and will have direct influence over the operations and strategies for all parts, service, and customer support teams' company wide. He has spent the last 18 years working in agricultural John Deere dealerships and has a passion for the equipment industry and particularly, product support, according to Honnen Equipment.

Stokes will be taking over for Dean Hirt Jr. who is retiring after more than 30 years with Honnen. Hirt has held various leadership roles with Honnen over the years and has been a huge part of employee and customer success, the company said.

"We are sure that Tim will continue Dean's work to drive our continual improvement of systems and process excellence that helps deliver value to our customers and employees alike," said Mark Honnen, president.

Honnen Equipment is the authorized dealer of John Deere Construction & Forestry Equipment in the Rocky Mountain Region.

For more information, visit www.Honnen.com.



