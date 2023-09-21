List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    How to Transform Your Business With Attachments

    Thu September 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Ola Agboola, Bobcat Company


    One of the best ways for equipment dealers to support their customers and maximize their profitability is to offer a well-thought-out lineup of attachments.

    Attachments are essential to compact equipment versatility, and dealers' ability to successfully stock the right attachments in quantities that meet customer demand is crucial. Here are three ways attachments boost your business's profitability.

    Know Your Customers

    Customer needs differ — from loading dirt and aggregate, to clearing heavy brush and breaking up concrete. That's why it's important to know your customers, their work and the attachments they need to be successful.

    With a solid understanding of your customer base, you can develop an attachment inventory strategy that not only meets their needs, but also helps create customer loyalty — and more sales.

    Cater to Your Customers

    Selling and renting compact equipment attachments is not enough to set your dealership apart from others.

    You can build customer loyalty by providing top-notch service and by offering not only the attachments your customers need today, but also the attachments that can help them expand their jobsite capabilities and business opportunities.

    For example, landscapers who regularly outfit their compact loaders with buckets, augers and landplanes may be interested in expanding their business opportunities with additional attachments such as snowblowers, breakers and brush cutters. Additionally, you can help your customers get more value from their machines by stocking attachments that increase their jobsite versatility and productivity.

    It all begins with knowing your customers and their businesses.

    Attachment Integration

    Compact excavators are ideal candidates for attachment integration, allowing owners and operators to complete a variety of projects beyond the scope of just earthmoving tasks. The machines can access tight areas and are effective in a wide range of applications.

    Attachments used in conjunction with compact excavators include:

    • Augers
    • Breakers
    • Buckets
    • Grapples
    • Clamps
    • Plate compactors
    • Rippers
    • Trenchers
    • Grading blades
    • Packer wheels

    Compact loader attachments range from basic buckets, forks and grapples to specialized attachments including graders, planers, brush cutters and snowblowers. Matching a loader's hydraulic capabilities to the wide variety of available attachments will help your customers utilize their machines year-round.

    Compact loader attachments include:

    • Augers
    • Buckets
    • Brooms
    • Brush cutter
    • Pallet forks
    • Tillers
    • Snow blades
    • Wheel saws
    • Snow pushers
    • Soil conditioners
    • Grapples
    • Snowblowers
    • Mowers
    • Sod layers

    Compact equipment, including loaders and excavators, are ideally suited for a wide range of industries and applications.

    Dealers can build customer loyalty by helping them take full advantage of their machine's jobsite capabilities. One step in that process is offering an attachment selection that empowers customers to do more, across more applications and more job sites.




