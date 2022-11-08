Safety features include seat belt engine start interlocks; park/drive lever and drive pedal interlock; back up alarms; highway lighting systems; amber beacon; fully adjustable seat, allowing sitting or standing operation; slow moving vehicle sign; DOT reflectors; maintenance-free wet disk service and parking brakes; and a fire extinguisher. (Huber Maintainer photo)

Huber Maintainer recently introduced its new Huber M-850-E maintainer, which has kept the features and versatility of the legacy Huber maintainer, while incorporating modern components and manufacturing processes to satisfy safety, dependability, productivity and operating costs expected of today's construction equipment.

The Huber maintainer provides precision blade control, ease of operation, a small stable footprint, close turning capability, transportability and reliability, according to the company. Contractors who presently own Huber maintainers believe that the machine is an indispensable asset on large or small projects delivering a competitive advantage over other rock grading solutions.

"For 50 years the Huber maintainer has been our precision grading solution," said John Reynolds of ST Paving in Waterbury, Vt. "We have not found a skid steer, small motor grader or other two axle solution that performs as well or is as easy for new operators to master."

History of Huber

Edward Huber founded the Huber Manufacturing Company in Merion, Ohio, incorporating the business in 1875. Huber's first machines were a steam engine and a grain thresher. From there, the company began manufacturing road construction equipment in 1905, introducing its steam road roller. In 1920, Huber's self-propelled maintainer, an early predecessor of today's M-850-E was introduced.

Following World War II, the company made the decision to switch its focus solely to road construction equipment. Its offerings included motor graders, rollers, cranes and maintainers.

By the late 1960's, A-T-O Corporation purchased Huber and soon moved operations from Marion, Ohio, to Goose Creek, S.C., eventually selling Huber to Figgie International.

In 1994, Don Braden, former engineer and service manager of Huber, purchased the Huber line and returned Huber to its roots in Ohio, as a division of his new company, Enterprise Fabrications.

As the company grew, Huber moved to a new facility in Iberia, Ohio, only 20 mi. from its original home in Marion. Currently, the company operates near Fargo, S.D.

Huber M-850-E Specifications

The M-850-E features a new drive train including a Tier IV Final 74-hp Cummins 3.8-L engine (no DEF required); a digital engine monitor display; Linde hydrostatic drive pump and motor; a Dana two speed transmission; and a Dana 45 percent limited slip drive axle. This drive package and a ballasted machine weight of 13,300 lbs. delivers traction and pushing power that far exceeds application requirements, according to the company.

The electronic foot controlled hydrostatic drive makes travel operation easy and smooth. A maximum travel speed of 18 mph enables the maintainer to move along in traffic from one job site to another and allows the operator to select a precise travel speed in "grade mode" from 0-6 mph on a touch screen display.

Safety features include seat belt engine start interlocks; park/drive lever and drive pedal interlock; back up alarms; highway lighting systems; amber beacon; fully adjustable seat, allowing sitting or standing operation; slow moving vehicle sign; DOT reflectors; maintenance free wet disk service and parking brakes; and a fire extinguisher.

Standard equipment includes all safety features, a 6-ft. bull blade, white powder coat finish and vandalism protection. Available options include a 9- or 10-ft. moldboard; moldboard hydraulic float; front work lights; rear work lights; turf or lug drive tires; rear wheel ballast; tow hitch; and special paint colors.

Huber Seeks Dealers

Huber Maintainer is looking for dealers interested in representing its products in many territories. The company is forecasting sales of 50 to 100 units per year and believes there are additional untapped market segments including government sales, forestry, concrete, general construction and rental applications that will ensure continued growth with proper marketing attention.

Huber Museum

The Huber Machinery Museum, located at 220 East Fairground St. Marion, Ohio, details the history of the company, its machines and how Edward Huber's inventions received more than 100 patents for farming and road construction equipment.

Visitors are invited to see and touch the machines on display, which include tractors, steam shovels and maintainers.

For more information, visit hubermaintainer.com. CEG

