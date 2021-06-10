The machine is equipped with X-Halt brake function capable of stopping the rotation of a blade in a fraction of a second for enhanced safety.

With K1 PACE, Husqvarna takes a big step forward and offers customers a high power battery cutter that can handle the heavy duty jobs. This is the first product to be launched on the company's new battery system, PACE.

"What we are presenting today is a breakthrough in the market for power cutters. We are extremely proud to introduce a high power battery cutter that fully supports the transition to low-carbon economy the construction industry needs," said Mattias Holmdahl, global product manager power cutters at Husqvarna Construction.

With more than 60 years of experience as a power cutter manufacturer and with a leading position in handheld cutters, Husqvarna Construction has the expertise it takes to lead the development from petrol to battery powered equipment, the company said.

With K1 PACE, customers can expect power and performance equivalent to petrol-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.

"We see an increasing number of construction companies striving for carbon-neutral workplaces and as a leading supplier we feel a responsibility to contribute, together with our partners and customers, towards greater sustainability."

The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands. In addition to the power cutters and battery system, diamond blades in 12 and 14 in. have been optimized for battery operation. The machine also is equipped with X-Halt brake function capable of stopping the rotation of a blade in a fraction of a second for enhanced safety, according to the company.

"We know what it takes to do the high demanding jobs done, and we do not compromise on quality and safety. With K1 PACE, customers get a high-performance battery power cutter that provides zero direct emissions. They can expect lower vibrations, smoother cutting and that the machine's low weight and optimal center of gravity help reduce the strain on their body," said Holmdahl.

K1 PACE will be demonstrated by Husqvarna Construction and the sales start will take place in stages during the second half of the year, starting in the Nordic countries. More technical data will be released at the start of sales.

For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.

Today's top stories