Husqvarna Group's construction division has signed an agreement to acquire Blastrac, a provider of surface preparation technologies for the global construction and remediation industry.

"The acquisition of Blastrac strengthens and complements our organic growth ambitions, as we are further expanding into complementary surface preparation solutions. This will enable us to provide customers with a complete range of solutions for any given surface preparation task," said Henric Andersson, president and CEO, Husqvarna Group.

The Blastrac product portfolio includes high-quality and efficient solutions for shot blasting, scarifying, scraping, grinding and polishing and dust collection. Blastrac's net sales during last 12 months amounted to approximately SEK 600m. The company has 380 employees globally with manufacturing and sales offices in North America, Europe and Asia with sales in more than 80 countries.

"The acquisition aims to further build and expand our offering in the market for surface preparation. Blastrac's business fits well into our growth strategy and will enable us to expand to our existing and new customers," said Karin Falk, president, construction division. "In addition, the Blastrac team will bring extensive product and market expertise with these complementary solutions."

The parties aim at closing the acquisition by the end of 2020. The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.

