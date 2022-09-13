Our Main Office
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has expanded its North American network with the addition of Blackhawk Equipment, making the Lake Crystal, Minn., location an authorized dealer of Hyundai compact excavators, attachments, parts and service.
"We are proud to add Hyundai compact excavators to the lineup of equipment we currently offer contractors and utility companies in south central Minnesota," said Tyler Deike, president of Blackhawk Equipment. "One of our sister businesses is a landscaping firm that uses Hyundai equipment, so we can already vouch for the productivity and reliability of the excavators we'll be selling."
"Hyundai is happy to add Blackhawk Equipment to our expanding network of North American dealerships," said Ed Harseim, Midwest sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Because they are doers themselves, Blackhawk and its team members really understand the performance, service and parts needs of equipment users, and they will bring that understanding to bear as they support their customers."
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to mass excavators, as well as wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, compaction equipment and hydraulic breakers.
For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit hceamericas.com.