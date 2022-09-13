List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Hyundai Expands Network With Blackhawk Equipment

Tue September 13, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
Hyundai Construction Equipment


Hyundai has expanded its network of dealers with the addition of Blackhawk Equipment in Lake Crystal, Minn., as a Hyundai compact excavator dealer. Ed Harseim (R), Hyundai Construction Equipment America’s Midwest sales manager, and Jon Wise (L), Hyundai’s Midwest service manager, present the new dealership plaque to Tyler Deike, president of Blackhawk Equipment, along with two of his team members (L-R), Darwin Revland, service technician, and Aaron Cotton, general manager. The Hyundai excavator, operated by landscaper Tyler Leibfried, is owned by Blackhawk’s sister company, Thomas Tree and Landscape.
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has expanded its North American network with the addition of Blackhawk Equipment, making the Lake Crystal, Minn., location an authorized dealer of Hyundai compact excavators, attachments, parts and service.

"We are proud to add Hyundai compact excavators to the lineup of equipment we currently offer contractors and utility companies in south central Minnesota," said Tyler Deike, president of Blackhawk Equipment. "One of our sister businesses is a landscaping firm that uses Hyundai equipment, so we can already vouch for the productivity and reliability of the excavators we'll be selling."

"Hyundai is happy to add Blackhawk Equipment to our expanding network of North American dealerships," said Ed Harseim, Midwest sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. "Because they are doers themselves, Blackhawk and its team members really understand the performance, service and parts needs of equipment users, and they will bring that understanding to bear as they support their customers."

About Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. offers a full line of crawler excavators, ranging from compact models to mass excavators, as well as wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, compaction equipment and hydraulic breakers.

For more information, call 877/509-2254 or visit hceamericas.com.




