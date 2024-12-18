List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    IAAP Holds Annual Industry Convention in Springfield, Illinois

    Wed December 18, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
    CEG


    The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) held its 56th annual Convention and Aggregate Miner Safety Conference Dec. 3-4 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. Known as one of the Midwest's largest industry events, more than 340 registrants and 58 vendors were on hand.

    The convention began with the Associates Expo, Opening Reception and the popular Casino Night, which raised money for IAAP's political action committee. Proceeds from the silent auction also went to the cause. Together, both events raised more than $20,000.

    In addition to the expo, which featured booths hosted by a variety of organizations, attendees also could attend "Lightening Talks" to learn more about the goods and services in the industry. Seminars also were held on a variety of topics.

    Sponsors of the event included Alta Equipment, Altorfer Cat, American Bin & Conveyor, Anna Quarries, Aring Equipment Company, Belt Tech Industrial, BITCO Insurance, Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources, Buckley Powder, Casper Stolle Quarry, Ecco, Elmhurst-Chicago Stone, Fab, Finkbiner Equipment, G.W. Van Keppel, Hardrock Drilling, Heidelberg Materials, HeplerBroom, Holcim, Illinois Electric Works, Integrated Equipment Group, Kinkaid Stone, Loos Service and Supply, Ludwig Explosives, MAB Equipment, Martin Equipment, Mid-States Aggregate Equipment, Midwest Crushing and Screening, Mike and Denise Boyda, Ozinga Materials, Process Machinery, Q4 Impact Group, Raimonde Drilling, RB Scott, Rock Machinery, Roland Machinery, Shakespeare Aggregates, Thelen Sand & Gravel, Tri-Con Materials, Tuscola Stone, Unified Screening & Crushing, US Equipment Sales & Rentals, Vibra-Tech Engineers and West Side Tractor Sales.

    For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    (L-R) are Adam Cripps of Purple Wave Auctions; Jodi Crowe, administrative director of IAAP; Carolynn Kloese of Ozinga Materials; and Andrew Dillard of Purple Wave Auctions. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jodi Crowe, administrative director of IAAP; Dan Eichholz, executive director of IAAP; and Kara Antonacci, registration assistant of IAAP, are ready to welcome guests to the 56th annual Convention and Miner Safety Conference. (CEG photo)
    Holcim’s Dan Larson (L) and Randy Bromberek were enjoying visiting the various booths. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are RB Scott’s Cole Barringer, Kollee Burkhardsmeier and Ian Rose. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Brad Sager and Jerry Teague of Horton Supply Company; Terry Croxford of New Frontier Materials; and Cody Edwards of Horton Supply Company. (CEG photo)
    Brad Susala (L) of Heidelberg Materials caught up with Daniel Barnstable of Vulcan Materials. (CEG photo)
    Drew Lawson, Trent O’Donnell, James Wooten and Shannon Burton, all of Beverly Materials, were gathering information from various vendors at the IAAP convention. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Joe Ragar, Megan Baer and Isaac Koch, all of United Contractors Midwest. (CEG photo)
    At the Equipment Corporation of American booth (L-R) are Steve Smith, Bryan Tremelling and Clayton Hillier. (CEG photo)
    Jon Gombis (L) of Ozinga Materials talks with Peter Passas of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Matt Deppen of Tri-Con Materials; Matt Frans of Roland Machinery; and Jay Schenck and Scott Frank, both of Tri-Con Materials. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Eric Strope of Buckley Powder; Jack Branz of New Frontier Materials; and Darin Ebbing of Buckley Powder. (CEG photo)
    Altorfer Cat was well represented by (L-R) Brian Serio, Paul Howe, Kellen Harseim, Drew Stahl, Chad Wissen, Logan Sparks and Regan Jones. (CEG photo)
    At the West Side Tractor booth are (L-R seated) Greg Hilliard and Tate Van Overmeiren and (L-R standing) Adam Roth, Scott Stander, all of WST, and Stan Slusser of Vulcan Materials. (CEG photo)
    Alex Cuttitta (L) of US Equipment Sales & Rentals met up with Ian O’Neal of R.L. O’Neal & Sons. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Nathan Moreland of Pana Limestone; Chris Ingram of Roland Machinery; and Mike Laughlin of Pana Limestone catch up at the IAAP Convention. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Eric Mills of VCNA Prairie visits with Finkbiner Equipment’s Clyde Robison, vice president, and Matt Rokey, salesperson, at their booth. (CEG photo)
    Wayne Sprague (L) of Ozinga Materials had some questions for Toby Crawford, product support sales representative of Finkbiner Equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Cody Edwards, Jerry Teague, Pat Biggs and Brad Sager were manning the Horton Supply Company booth. (CEG photo)
    Kody Wiewel (L) and Eldon Evans were ready to talk about the products offered by their company, Rackers Equipment, during the IAAP Convention. (CEG photo)
    Gerald Bauer, president and owner of Ecco Fab, was at the convention to share information on his company’s offerings. (CEG photo)




