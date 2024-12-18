The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) held its 56th annual Convention and Aggregate Miner Safety Conference Dec. 3-4 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Ill. Known as one of the Midwest's largest industry events, more than 340 registrants and 58 vendors were on hand.

The convention began with the Associates Expo, Opening Reception and the popular Casino Night, which raised money for IAAP's political action committee. Proceeds from the silent auction also went to the cause. Together, both events raised more than $20,000.

In addition to the expo, which featured booths hosted by a variety of organizations, attendees also could attend "Lightening Talks" to learn more about the goods and services in the industry. Seminars also were held on a variety of topics.

Sponsors of the event included Alta Equipment, Altorfer Cat, American Bin & Conveyor, Anna Quarries, Aring Equipment Company, Belt Tech Industrial, BITCO Insurance, Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources, Buckley Powder, Casper Stolle Quarry, Ecco, Elmhurst-Chicago Stone, Fab, Finkbiner Equipment, G.W. Van Keppel, Hardrock Drilling, Heidelberg Materials, HeplerBroom, Holcim, Illinois Electric Works, Integrated Equipment Group, Kinkaid Stone, Loos Service and Supply, Ludwig Explosives, MAB Equipment, Martin Equipment, Mid-States Aggregate Equipment, Midwest Crushing and Screening, Mike and Denise Boyda, Ozinga Materials, Process Machinery, Q4 Impact Group, Raimonde Drilling, RB Scott, Rock Machinery, Roland Machinery, Shakespeare Aggregates, Thelen Sand & Gravel, Tri-Con Materials, Tuscola Stone, Unified Screening & Crushing, US Equipment Sales & Rentals, Vibra-Tech Engineers and West Side Tractor Sales.

