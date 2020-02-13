The IBEW Local 103 and NECA Greater Boston contractors logo is printed on the ice at TD Garden.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 103, and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) of Greater Boston have officially entered into a new sports marketing partnership with the Boston Bruins.

Now, while cheering on the Bruins at a TD Garden home game, fans will notice something new: IBEW Local 103 and NECA contractors' names written on the ice.

"We're thrilled to kick off this partnership with the Boston Bruins," said Lou Antonellis, business manager/financial secretary of IBEW Local 103. "They represent the same toughness, heart, and sense of teamwork that our own IBEW Local 103 members carry with them wherever they go — both on the job and out in the community. The Bruins work hard, train hard, and do what it takes, individually and as a team, to be the best in the league, and our members really respect and relate to that."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Boston Bruins and our friends at TD Garden," said Glenn Kingsbury, executive manager of NECA Greater Boston. "Our union contractors have powered the iconic venue since we helped build it 25 years ago. We feel fortunate to play an integral part in creating what is truly a staple of the Boston experience — for locals and visitors alike. This partnership is an exciting and special way to honor our longstanding relationship."

"The Bruins are committed to the Greater Boston community and are proud to partner with the city's union electricians," said Cam Neely, president of the Boston Bruins. "These are organizations that share our values and do a lot of good for our communities. It will be great to see their logos featured on our ice."

Since its grand opening in 1995, TD Garden has been the official home of the Bruins and Boston's NBA team, the Boston Celtics. IBEW Local 103 and NECA Greater Boston completed the electrical portion of TD Garden's construction, beginning in 1993, and have since remained the sole providers of the venue's electrical service and maintenance.

Most recently, IBEW Local 103 and NECA contractors did the entire electrical portion of TD Garden's new, 50,000 sq. ft. addition, which wrapped up in 2019 after two years of construction. The addition includes a new facade, entryway and front lobby, in addition to new elevators, parking, dining and entertainment sections and luxury suites for guests.

With the renovation completed, the electricians and technicians remain on site at the Garden each day, powering top-notch fan experiences for the venue's variety of events.

Millions of fans pass through the Garden each year for various events and have come to expect a truly electric experience, created by a flawlessly cohesive production of light, sound, and screens. Whether you're enjoying a stellar light show at an Elton John concert or cheering on a power play at a Bruins game, IBEW and NECA are powering it all.

In addition to having their logos proudly displayed on the ice of TD Garden, the new partnership with the Boston Bruins will award IBEW Local 103 and NECA Greater Boston members a number of other benefits. Fans can expect, for example, to see substantial Local 103 and NECA LED exposure during the upcoming playoff games. IBEW Local 103 and NECA also plan to leverage the Bruins logo and imagery in upcoming advertising and recruitment initiatives.

The initiative is part of IBEW Local 103 and NECA Greater Boston's refreshed and expanded marketing efforts, under the leadership of Antonellis and Kingsbury. Through proactive outreach and engagement, Local 103 and NECA are successfully increasing brand awareness, diversifying and growing their memberships, and winning more work in key markets.