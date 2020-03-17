ICUEE Honored Among 'Fastest 50' Growing Trade Shows

The 2019 ICUEE broke the previous attendance record set in 2015 by 8 percent, welcoming more than 19,000 attendees to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville this past October.

In May, the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE) will be recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine with its "Fastest 50" award.

"It's great to be recognized by the event industry, especially after our record-shattering 2019 show," said ICUEE Show Director John Rozum. "I'm proud of our team, and thankful to all the exhibitors and attendees who made ICUEE such a success."

The 2019 ICUEE broke the previous attendance record set in 2015 by 8 percent, welcoming more than 19,000 attendees to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville this past October, earning Fastest 50 in the "Total Attendance" category.

ICUEE exhibitors increased in number earning a spot on the "Total Exhibitors Next 50" list. Those companies set up more than 1.34 million net sq. ft. of display space, more than 8 percent growth versus 2017, earning the "Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space" recognition among the "Fastest 50."

"Even though the last ICUEE was the best ever, there's big news coming about how we're going to make the 2021 show even better," said Rozum. "We're really excited about what's to come, and can't wait to share it with everyone."

The next ICUEE comes to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville Sept. 28 to 30, 2021. For more information, visit ICUEE.com.