CEG photo The 2024 IED board of directors (L-R) are Tom Stern, IED executive secretary; David Cox of Casey Equipment Company, president; Jon Conant of Alta Equipment Company, vice president; Jen Snow of West Side Tractor Sales, treasurer; Joseph McKeon of Construction Equipment Guide, associate director; and Michael Morton of Alta Equipment Company, 1st year director. Not pictured is Jason Zeibert of Finkbiner Equipment Company, 2nd year director.

The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) welcomed guests to the 56th Holiday Reception and Installation of Officers on Dec. 14, 2023, at Venuti's Banquets, in Addison, Ill.

Michael Morton, the outgoing 2023 IED president, opened the formal social event after a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres that began with guests' arrival and networking. Morton acknowledged reception sponsors — Alta Equipment Company, McCann Industries and Construction Equipment Guide — and acknowledged past IED presidents in the audience by asking each to stand and be recognized.

Prior to the installation of new officers, Morton introduced Jim Bulanda as the evening's entertainment. Bulanda blended his "Tribute to Frank" performance with songs popular during the holiday season.

Following the dinner and entertainment the new 2024 IED board of directors was introduced to the audience. Among the new officers are third-generation family members, ready to serve IED.

CEG photo

In a first for the organization, David Cox, 2024 IED president, is the son of Jim Cox and grandson of Don Cox, both former IED presidents. Also, Jen Snow, 2024 IED treasurer, is the daughter of Steve Benck and granddaughter of Richard Benck, both former IED presidents.

After the installation, Cox presented Morton the Presidential Plaque for his work the past three years as treasurer, vice president and president.

Morton is credited with several achievements, including raising the awareness of the Illinois Equipment Distributors and adding new members to the association. He also is credited with

stepping up early in 2022 to assume the president's role when his predecessor wasn't able to complete his duties;

inviting Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence and top economist, to speak to the association; and

bringing together a very informative industry discussion with partners from the AED Foundation and the Alignment for Collaborative Education to speak to the association.

For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG

