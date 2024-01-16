Construction Equipment Guide
Tue January 16, 2024 - Midwest Edition #2
The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) welcomed guests to the 56th Holiday Reception and Installation of Officers on Dec. 14, 2023, at Venuti's Banquets, in Addison, Ill.
Michael Morton, the outgoing 2023 IED president, opened the formal social event after a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres that began with guests' arrival and networking. Morton acknowledged reception sponsors — Alta Equipment Company, McCann Industries and Construction Equipment Guide — and acknowledged past IED presidents in the audience by asking each to stand and be recognized.
Prior to the installation of new officers, Morton introduced Jim Bulanda as the evening's entertainment. Bulanda blended his "Tribute to Frank" performance with songs popular during the holiday season.
Following the dinner and entertainment the new 2024 IED board of directors was introduced to the audience. Among the new officers are third-generation family members, ready to serve IED.
In a first for the organization, David Cox, 2024 IED president, is the son of Jim Cox and grandson of Don Cox, both former IED presidents. Also, Jen Snow, 2024 IED treasurer, is the daughter of Steve Benck and granddaughter of Richard Benck, both former IED presidents.
After the installation, Cox presented Morton the Presidential Plaque for his work the past three years as treasurer, vice president and president.
Morton is credited with several achievements, including raising the awareness of the Illinois Equipment Distributors and adding new members to the association. He also is credited with
